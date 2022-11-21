Read full article on original website
Woman shot and killed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in St. Claude Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that the shooting happened at the 4100 block of North Robertson. They say they were informed of the shooting at around 7:57 p.m. and found...
NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.
Louisiana traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail
According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
UPDATE: Man rescued after going missing on Carnival cruise
Late Thanksgiving night, the Coast Guard confirmed that the missing man was rescued from the water after going overboard from the Carnival Valor.
Woman wanted for firing shots at a group of people, NOPD says
A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.
Woman dead, man wounded in Thanksgiving night shootings
New Orleans Police say violence didn’t take a holiday for Thanksgiving. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the 4100 block of North Robertson,” the Public Information Office said.
Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
Father of three shot dead outside Central City YMCA, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans' Central City. Officers said they were summoned at 3:47 p.m. to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, and found the victim found dead in a vehicle. They did not immediately release more information.
Murder in New Orleans Warehouse District
A man is dead after bullets were flying overnight in New Orleans Warehouse District. NOPD says the call came in just after 2:00am. When they arrived in the 300 block of Julia Street, they found a man dead in the street.
NOPD: Driver wanted for leaving scene after killing woman who tripped while crossing street
After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
NOPD searches for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, investigators need your help
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released video of a vehicle they believe hit a man pushing a woman in a wheelchair on I-10 Service Road and then sped away. The hit-and-run crash happened Monday November, 21. “At approximately 5:52 PM, a female subject was being pushed in a...
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
New Orleans police investigate after 8-year-old shot, killed in Hoffman Triangle
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving a child. According to EMS, an 8-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Hoffman Triangle. Family identified the boy as Neon Arnold. The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Second Street. NOPD...
8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out how an eight-year-old-child was shot in his home. He died later at UMC. It happened when his siblings were in the home as well. It was a sad scene Wednesday morning just before noon. A young brother and sister of...
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
NOPD seeking car that hit woman in wheelchair
A woman is dead after New Orleans Police Department investigators say she was struck by a vehicle while traveling along a road in New Orleans East.
LSP: Woman struck, killed while trying to cross St. James Parish highway
We're told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.
Two women robbed by gunmen in Bayou St. John, one hit by car
New Orleans Police say two women were robbed Monday night near Bayou St. John. The first was a carjacking just after 8:30pm near the intersection of Moss Street and Grand Route St. John.
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
