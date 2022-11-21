Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh man arrested after firing handgun during argument
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Oshkosh man is accused of firing a handgun as police responded to a report of an argument Wednesday afternoon. Police were called about a disturbance involving a man and a woman on the 1100-block of Central St. at 12:38 p.m. Police say when they...
WBAY Green Bay
Bomb threat at Lincoln High School leads to arrests in Canada and Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat against Lincoln High School led to an arrest in Manitowoc and another arrest north of the border, in Winnipeg, Canada. Manitowoc police say a threat was left on a staff voicemail overnight, with a caller saying they would bring a bomb to the high school at noon Wednesday. Lincoln High School dismissed students an hour earlier than planned before Thanksgiving break.
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
Fox11online.com
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
Two arrested in Manitowoc school bomb threat, one suspect from Canada
On 11/23/22, at about 12:05 a.m., a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff voice mail.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
WBAY Green Bay
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
WBAY Green Bay
Police concerned about “Drinksgiving” drivers
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bars and restaurants across the area are expected to be busy Wednesday night as people kick off a long holiday weekend. It’s often called “Drinks-giving” but it goes by another name, “Blackout Wednesday.”. It’s a day that sees an increase in the...
Fox11online.com
Statewide alert issued for suspect in fraud case
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A statewide alert has been issued in the search for a woman accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks across Manitowoc County. Officials identify the suspect as 51-year-old Kimberly A. Maine. On Monday, Maine was seen at Bank First National in Whitelaw, trying to cash a $3,640...
wtaq.com
Police, Bars Prepare For The Deadliest Day To Drive
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Today marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving.”. It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. “As...
seehafernews.com
2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid
More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff’s office investigates officer-involved death in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, is investigating an officer-involved shooting death over the weekend. We’re still waiting to learn more about what led to the shooting. what we do know is that it started when Shawano police officers...
CBS 58
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
wearegreenbay.com
A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
Comments / 0