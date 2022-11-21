ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bomb threat at Lincoln High School leads to arrests in Canada and Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat against Lincoln High School led to an arrest in Manitowoc and another arrest north of the border, in Winnipeg, Canada. Manitowoc police say a threat was left on a staff voicemail overnight, with a caller saying they would bring a bomb to the high school at noon Wednesday. Lincoln High School dismissed students an hour earlier than planned before Thanksgiving break.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
Fox11online.com

Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial

SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police concerned about “Drinksgiving” drivers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bars and restaurants across the area are expected to be busy Wednesday night as people kick off a long holiday weekend. It’s often called “Drinks-giving” but it goes by another name, “Blackout Wednesday.”. It’s a day that sees an increase in the...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Police, Bars Prepare For The Deadliest Day To Drive

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Today marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving.”. It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. “As...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid

More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff’s office investigates officer-involved death in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, is investigating an officer-involved shooting death over the weekend. We’re still waiting to learn more about what led to the shooting. what we do know is that it started when Shawano police officers...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified

BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

