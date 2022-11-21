ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Days after attempted execution, Alabama Governor asks for execution moratorium

By Lee Hedgepeth
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state.

In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state attorney general’s office to withdraw pending motions to set executions dates for Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber. Ivey’s office has also asked the office not to seek additional execution dates until a “top-to-bottom review” of the state’s execution process ins completed by the state’s department of corrections.

In a written statement, Ivey couched her request for a moratorium as a means of getting justice for the families of crime victims.

“I will commit all necessary support and resources to the Department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment,” Ivey said. “I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence.”

Alabama prisons commissioner John Hamm said in a statement that his department is “fully committed” to Ivey’s plan.

“I agree with Governor Ivey that we have to get this right for the victims’ sake. Everything is on the table – from our legal strategy in dealing with last minute appeals, to how we train and prepare, to the order and timing of events on execution day, to the personnel and equipment involved,” Hamm said. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right.”

Attempts to reach Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall for comment were not immediately successful Monday.

WSFA

Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Chilton County clash creeps toward Alabama Supreme Court

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Last month, an Alabama school superintendent lost to his employees in court. Now, he’s asking the state’s highest court to step in. Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin has filed a petition in the Alabama Supreme Court, asking the state’s highest judicial body to order a local judge to dismiss […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Guv Blames ‘Criminals’ for Failed Lethal Injections

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a moratorium on executions—but not before blaming “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” for two failed lethal injections. Prison workers were unable to access veins in executions scheduled for Sept. 22 and Nov. 17—and now Ivey wants a review of death penalty procedures. “For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right,” she said, adding, “I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter.” Robert Dunham, head of the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center, dismissed Ivey’s narrative, telling AL.com, “Alabama is unique in its level of incompetence in setting execution IV lines.”Read it at AL.com
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Fleeing from police could become a felony in Alabama

As it now stands, the penalty for attempting to elude law enforcement is a Class A Misdemeanor. That could change in Alabama's upcoming legislative session. A proposed bill would make it a felony. Two of the bills' sponsors said the goal is to deter dangerous behavior which puts law enforcement and the public at risk.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

More on why Alabama AG is taking on Wiregrass murder case

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— Monday we learn more about why the state’s most powerful law officer has taken on one of the most high-profile murder cases in the Wiregrass. Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas has joined the prosecution of Coley Lewis McCraney, who is accused of killing teenagers Tracie Hawlett and J.B Beasley in the summer of 1999.
DALE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is in effect, […]
DOTHAN, AL
courierjournal.net

Poarch Creek Nation Evolves

BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama cervical cancer rates, diagnosis remain among highest in US

Alabama’s cervical cancer rates are some of the highest in the United States, but doctors say tools to effectively eliminate the disease already exist. On average, about 7.5 out of 100,000 women in the United States have cervical cancer each year, but for Alabama women, that number jumps to 9.1 per 100,000, a new report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama correctional officer suffers broken jaw from assault by inmate, ADOC says

An Alabama Department of Corrections officer suffered a broken jaw from an assault by an inmate on Friday, the ADOC said. The assault took place at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the ADOC, correctional officer Ernest Sterling observed inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm. When Sterling entered Madison’s cell to intervene, Madison struck him several times in the head with a serving tray.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

