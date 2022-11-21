ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County.

The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight weekly drawings that each award two top prizes of $50,000 up to the Jan. 7, 2023 drawing.

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

The winning ticket numbers, 00033733 and 00036978, were randomly drawn from among more than 48,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov.8 and 14.

The tickets were sold at Sheetz on Graham Avenue in Windber, Somerset County, and Sheetz on North Atherton Street in State College, Centre County.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings.

Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of the remaining weekly drawings.

