12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Thanksgiving Gas Pain: NY To Pay Record Holiday Highs At The Pump
There are good and bad kinds of Thanksgiving pain. The good kind is when you finally kick back from the table after your second helping of pie (after going back for thirds of everything else at the table) and realize your own gastrointestinal strain. The bad kind came before the meal, as your filled up your car on the way in.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Listeria Outbreak Infects Seven in New York, But What Caused It?
A story from ABC News 10 in Albany, New York detailed the bizarre outbreak of listeria that's currently taking place in New York. From the CDC, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Are You Doing Something Illegal With Your Leaves In New York State?
Take a drive down many streets in the Southern Tier and you'll see the leaves that have been raked to the side of the road. I didn't realize for the longest time that they were supposed to be there because the village/town would come by and pick them up. Where...
NY Drivers Beware! You’re 16% More Likely To Crash This Week – Here’s Why
Did you know that Benjamin Franklin, despite what common folklore and National Treasure would have you believe, did NOT invent Daylight Saving Time? Actually, he thought the idea was a joke. The misconception comes from a satirical essay Franklin wrote to a French newspaper, proposing that Parisians could save a few francs per year on candles if they only changed their sleep schedules.
“Thank You” Can Be A Lifesaver For Some New York Veterans
There are over 18 million veterans of United States military service living today. These are men and women that dedicated portions of their lives to "serving" our country, maintaining the freedoms that we enjoy as Americans, no matter what political party you align with. Yet, according to uso.org, over the last 21 years, four times as many military members died from suicide, then from combat wounds in Iraq and Afghanistan or any other military operation combined.
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Businesses in New York Already Skirting New Salary Transparency Law
New York's new salary transparency law may require employers to give a good faith salary range to job seekers, but some businesses are testing the limits of how big the range can be. According to a report by Alaina Demopoulos of The Guardian, salary ranges listed for some jobs in...
Unionized Gannett Workers in New York, Other States Strike
Hundreds of unionized newsroom employees at Gannett Company sites in New York state and elsewhere walked off the job to protest corporate cutbacks. The one-day action was organized by units of the NewsGuild, which describes itself as "the largest union of communications employees in North America." Employees of Gannett's Central...
Shady Window Dealer Sells to Upstate NY Schools and Dorms
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says she’s shut down a scam by a shady window manufacturer. According to the A.G.’s office, Litex Incorporated and its owner Thomas Parsons, altered and falsified laboratory performance test reports for windows that were sold and installed at public school buildings and college dormitories throughout “upstate” New York. Parsons and Litex pled guilty to Felony Scheme to Defraud in July and Parsons was sentenced this week to five-years on probation.
Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call
Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
New York is the 4th Most Expensive State for Child Care
According to a study done by David Heacock of How to Home, New York is the fourth most expensive state in the country when it comes to the price of child care. According to the study, New Yorkers spend an average of 6.6% of their annual income on child care each year. For the average annual income of $100,000, that's $8,320 every year. And more New Yorkers will find themselves having to pay that price as remote work opportunities start to decrease and more workers have to start returning to the office. And in terms of the gross amount spent on child care each year, only Alaska and Virginia spend more than New York.
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar. And these are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
