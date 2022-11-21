Read full article on original website
Farmers Warn Iowans That Emus Are More Than Just Cute
Social media has done wonders for the farming community. Farmers have used it to squash misconceptions about the industry as well as educate. It has also helped inspire some people to try their hand at it. Emu farmers have started to run into this as people see others raising emus...
Have Spare Change Lying Around? These Coins Can Earn You Big Bucks
If you come across an old jar of pocket change while decluttering your house, take a close look before you head to your local Coinstar kiosk. There might be some hidden gems that look just like the rest at a glance, but are actually worth more than the money in your wallet — or, if you’re really lucky, your retirement account.
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In December
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
Using Your Pickup Truck for This Should Be Illegal In Iowa [OPINION]
At some point in your life, you've seen someone doing this, and we need these people to stop. I was driving home from a Kwik Star in my neighborhood yesterday when I saw this, and every time I see it, it drives me absolutely nuts. I wouldn't consider myself a...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Something Most Of Us Did as Kids, Totally Illegal in Minnesota
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Iowa
Iowa is a Midwest state featuring rolling fields of corn situated along the Mississippi River. There are several small lakes just outside of Des Moines, as well as the good-sized Lake Saylorville, all of which are great for boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and fishing. The popular Iowa Great Lakes, a chain of six connected lakes in northwestern Iowa, bring visitors and locals in for recreational activities from both Iowa and neighboring Minnesota. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Is the biggest lake in Iowa also the deepest? Are these cool deep lakes good for fishing? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Iowa!
29 Reasons Living in an RV is Better Than Living in a House
This submit might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. See our affiliate disclaimer right here. A number of years in the past I keep in mind listening to Dave Ramsey speak about a pair who was residing in an RV so they may lower your expenses and repay debt earlier than shopping for a house.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
