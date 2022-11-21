ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB

Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge

Though the World Series is barely over, MLB fans are already clamoring to see where the biggest names on the free agency market will land and if their preferred team will either land a big fish or lose one to another pond. And this year, there isn’t a bigger fish than Aaron Judge, the New […] The post Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin O’Connell destroys Kirk Cousins primetime narrative in epic Vikings locker room speech

One of the weirder quirks in the NFL lately was Kirk Cousins’ struggles during prime-time games. For some reason, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback would struggle when he would play in nationally televised games. Against the Patriots on Thanksgiving, though, Cousins completely destroying this narrative with his pin-point passing. Naturally, the Vikings were hyped up after […] The post Kevin O’Connell destroys Kirk Cousins primetime narrative in epic Vikings locker room speech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals receive hopeful injury update

The Cincinnati Bengals received a major and hopeful injury update on one of their star players. Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase has missed time with a hip injury. That injury didn’t look great for him at first. However, Chase progressed in the right direction. And on Friday, his status improved even more. Chase was officially listed Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals receive hopeful injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win

The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit against the Lions on Thursday. However, it might have been a pyrrhic victory as Pro Bowl defensive end Von Miller was injured. Miller was injured late in the first half and was carted to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the […] The post Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati football’s Ben Bryant gets brutal injury update before Tulane game

Cincinnati football’s quarterback Ben Bryant is reportedly going to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, per ESPN. The Bearcats are in the midst of a conference title pursuit. ESPN reports that redshirt sophomore Evan Prater will draw the start against Tulane on Saturday in what will prove to be a […] The post Cincinnati football’s Ben Bryant gets brutal injury update before Tulane game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Joe Mixon official status for Titans game, revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top playmakers for a key Week 12 showdown between AFC contenders. Running back Joe Mixon will miss his team’s clash with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday due to a concussion, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mixon suffered a concussion toward the end of the first half […] The post Joe Mixon official status for Titans game, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. link heats up with latest update

The Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly meet on Monday, December 5th, per Dov Kleiman and Jay Glazer. Beckham Jr has been linked to the Cowboys for quite some time, but nothing has come to fruition. This will prove to be a critical step in progressing towards a potential contract. Cowboys’ quarterback Dak […] The post Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. link heats up with latest update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ baller grills plan after Vikings’ Thanksgiving win vs. Patriots

It’s time to talk about the Minnesota Vikings. After getting blown out of the water in embarrassing fashion by the Dallas Cowboys, many expected this team to come crashing back down to Earth. Surely, they’ll start regressing back to the mean, right? Well, their Thanksgiving win against the New England Patriots might finally convince the […] The post Kirk Cousins’ baller grills plan after Vikings’ Thanksgiving win vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy