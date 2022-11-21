Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB
Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge
Though the World Series is barely over, MLB fans are already clamoring to see where the biggest names on the free agency market will land and if their preferred team will either land a big fish or lose one to another pond. And this year, there isn’t a bigger fish than Aaron Judge, the New […] The post Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin O’Connell destroys Kirk Cousins primetime narrative in epic Vikings locker room speech
One of the weirder quirks in the NFL lately was Kirk Cousins’ struggles during prime-time games. For some reason, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback would struggle when he would play in nationally televised games. Against the Patriots on Thanksgiving, though, Cousins completely destroying this narrative with his pin-point passing. Naturally, the Vikings were hyped up after […] The post Kevin O’Connell destroys Kirk Cousins primetime narrative in epic Vikings locker room speech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion
Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday
Cincinnati Bengals receive hopeful injury update
The Cincinnati Bengals received a major and hopeful injury update on one of their star players. Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase has missed time with a hip injury. That injury didn’t look great for him at first. However, Chase progressed in the right direction. And on Friday, his status improved even more. Chase was officially listed Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals receive hopeful injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win
The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit against the Lions on Thursday. However, it might have been a pyrrhic victory as Pro Bowl defensive end Von Miller was injured. Miller was injured late in the first half and was carted to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the […] The post Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cincinnati football’s Ben Bryant gets brutal injury update before Tulane game
Cincinnati football’s quarterback Ben Bryant is reportedly going to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, per ESPN. The Bearcats are in the midst of a conference title pursuit. ESPN reports that redshirt sophomore Evan Prater will draw the start against Tulane on Saturday in what will prove to be a […] The post Cincinnati football’s Ben Bryant gets brutal injury update before Tulane game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Mixon official status for Titans game, revealed
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top playmakers for a key Week 12 showdown between AFC contenders. Running back Joe Mixon will miss his team’s clash with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday due to a concussion, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mixon suffered a concussion toward the end of the first half […] The post Joe Mixon official status for Titans game, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Lions most to blame after heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. Bills
The Detroit Lions saw their win streak snapped at three games after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at home in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 4-7, the Lions are in second place in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Lions most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. the Bills.
Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. link heats up with latest update
The Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly meet on Monday, December 5th, per Dov Kleiman and Jay Glazer. Beckham Jr has been linked to the Cowboys for quite some time, but nothing has come to fruition. This will prove to be a critical step in progressing towards a potential contract. Cowboys’ quarterback Dak […] The post Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. link heats up with latest update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins’ baller grills plan after Vikings’ Thanksgiving win vs. Patriots
It’s time to talk about the Minnesota Vikings. After getting blown out of the water in embarrassing fashion by the Dallas Cowboys, many expected this team to come crashing back down to Earth. Surely, they’ll start regressing back to the mean, right? Well, their Thanksgiving win against the New England Patriots might finally convince the […] The post Kirk Cousins’ baller grills plan after Vikings’ Thanksgiving win vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
