Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Wales 0-2 Iran: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Iran scored twice in added time to shatter Wales, whose keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off for a violent foul on Mehdi Taremi
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
England wary of World Cup upset against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England scored six goals in its opening World Cup game against Iran, but it was the two it conceded that concern coach Gareth Southgate and provide hope for the United States. “By the end we looked sloppy,” said Southgate of the 6-2 win over Iran...
World Cup 2022: Iran hit post twice as Wales struggle to hold on
Iran hit the post twice within the space of 10 seconds before Wayne Hennessey makes a save as Wales struggle to hold on in their Group B game at the 2022 World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
USA takes on England in potentially decisive World Cup meeting
After a frustrating 1-1 draw against Wales, this World Cup isn't about to get any easier for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT).
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Neymar gets ankle injury update that won’t please Brazil, World Cup fans
Brazil managed to break through against Serbia to open their 2022 World Cup campaign with a win – but it wasn’t without casualty. Superstar striker Neymar suffered an ankle injury that’s expected to keep him on the sidelines. According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg on Brazil’s medical diagnosis, the severity of Neymar’s […] The post Neymar gets ankle injury update that won’t please Brazil, World Cup fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wales vs Iran confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Wales take on Iran in a crucial Group B clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games in Qatar, Wales fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against USA, while Iran fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat by England.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Wales face Iran at the World CupGareth Bale was the goalscorer for Wales, netting from the penalty spot, while Iran also scored with a spot-kick from Mehdi Taremi, who got both of his side’s goals.After Wales vs Iran, England take on USA...
What TV channel is England vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
England football know a second straight victory at the World Cup will see them qualified from Group B, following their clinical showing in the win over Iran.Opponents this time are United States, who themselves drew with Wales - though Gregg Berhalter’s side will no doubt be ruing the fact they were so dominant in that game early on and failed to make their superiority count sufficiently to take all three points.USA know that although a defeat would make matters difficult, they still have Iran to face in their final game - seemingly the weakest of the quartet, with four...
Wales deserved World Cup defeat to Iran, Robert Page admits
Wales coach Robert Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination.Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey’s red card – only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history – as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz’s team were well worth their win.Iran hit both posts and had a goal disallowed before they finally took the lead in the 98th minute through substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi’s long-range strike, with Ramin Rezaeian adding a breakaway second three minutes later.Gareth...
England vs USA LIVE World Cup 2022: Build-up, team news and latest updates as Harry Kane declared fit
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate is therefore expected to name an unchanged team.England will want to end an unwanted...
USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mystery surrounded the status of England captain Harry Kane’s fitness on Wednesday, a situation with potentially seismic ramifications for the United States’ hopes of continuing its World Cup journey. The England camp and head coach Gareth Southgate have given mixed messages on the...
Iran Scores Two Stoppage-Time Goals to Stun 10-Man Wales
After a second-half red card for Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, Team Melli scored in the 98th and 111th minutes to secure the 2–0 victory.
England Predicted Lineup vs USA as Both Sides Need Win
Gareth Southgate’s England come into their second match of the World Cup on the crest of a great performance against Iran. A win qualifies the English, with the USA needing a victory to stay in contention. See Last Word on Football’s England predicted lineup and the form that both sides are on coming into this match.
England vs USA predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup match
England play USA in their second Qatar World Cup match on Friday, looking to clinch a place in the last 16 of the tournament.Three points for Gareth Southgate’s side will then offer a chance to rotate in the final match against Wales.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog A fine performance and emphatic 6-2 win in the opener against Iran means the Three Lions are confident here.And the Stars and Stripes will hope to improve after fading late against Wales to give up a lead, settling for a 1-1 draw. Here’s everything you need to...
Gareth Bale urges ‘gutted’ Wales players to ‘pick ourselves up’ ahead of decisive England match
Wales football captain Gareth Bale says his side are devastated after a late defeat to Iran at the World Cup 2022 on Friday - but have to quickly get ready to go again.The Dragons conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-0 to their Asian opponents, leaving them bottom of Group B with just one fixture left to play.That is against England next week and the Welsh will have to find a way to win if they are to reach the knock-out stage - and even that now relies on other results going their way.Speaking to BBC Sport at...
World Cup 2022: Wales captain Gareth Bale to set record in crucial Iran tie
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales face Iran in a crucial second World Cup match...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet USMNT vs. England, pick
The United States faces a critical Group B match against England on Friday after the Americans opened the tournament with a draw against Wales. Entering the World Cup, the USMNT was given a 53% chance of reaching the knockout stage. After the draw with Wales, the odds are 45%. England...
'It's been a dominant time' - Australia assert status as rugby league's international team to beat
Rugby league is a simple game; 26 players throw a ball around for 80 minutes and, at the end, the Australians always win. Indeed, the Kangaroos underlined that as they wrapped up a 12th Rugby League World Cup triumph in last Saturday's final with a 30-10 win over Samoa at Old Trafford.
