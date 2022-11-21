Read full article on original website
Tulane Green Wave football team rolls into Children’s Hospital New Orleans for surprise visit
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Days before Tulane’s big matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Green Wave football team rolled into Children’s Hospital New Orleans on Tuesday bringing baseball caps, t-shirts, autographs, and smiles to the young patients. “I told them they were really cool football players and...
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
Lionel Milton’s latest mural colors a bright time in the artist’s life
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans native Lionel Milton has unveiled his latest mural in Algiers Point. Milton was recently commissioned by a local business owner to paint a a mural in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. Being inspired by the historic area, Milton was happy...
Man rescued from Gulf of Mexico Thanksgiving night after falling overboard the Carnival Valor
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after officials say he fell overboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship the night before. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 24), the Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the search for a 28-year-old male...
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear. Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert Salts II, 41, of Pearl River were cited by LDWF agents for the alleged illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Taller than 2 stories! Is it NOLA’s tallest Christmas tree?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s 22 feet tall — so tall, they had to cut it down to 19 1/2 feet to get it to fit under the second-floor chandelier that hangs above it. The 25-year-old Christmas tree arrived early Tuesday (Nov. 22) at The Windsor Court hotel in New Orleans for a yearly tradition.
One wounded in gunfire exchange on SUNO campus
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning. In a Facebook post from the university, school officials say the two cars were traveling down Press Drive near the east side of campus around 11 a.m. when they began firing at each other. The cars then pulled into the parking lot of the Natural Sciences building where the shots continued.
Man found guilty of aggravated assault during North Shore pickleball game
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday (Nov. 17th) Mississippi native Robert Morrison, age 70, was found guilty by a unanimous 6-person jury of aggravated assault with a firearm. In the summer of 2020 Morrison and the victim, age 55, were participating in a game of pickleball in...
LSP: Woman struck, killed while trying to cross St. James Parish highway
PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — A woman has died after detectives say she was struck by an oncoming car while trying to cross a Louisiana highway Monday (Nov. 21) evening. According to Louisiana State Police Troop A, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 3125, west of Louisiana Highway 642 in St. James Parish. We’re told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
