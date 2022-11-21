Read full article on original website
Two local central Texas organizations feeds over 400 homeless people for Thanksgiving
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local central Texas organizations fed those in need this holiday. Both the Salvation Army Community Kitchen and Mission Waco were packed with people and the thanksgiving favorites. The goal is to feed hundreds of people who are less fortunate, like Ray Sanchez. “I see all...
Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Lights of West now open for 2022 season
WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
‘Wild Lights’ returns to Cameron Park Zoo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!. “Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”
Waco Meals on Wheels, Scottish Rite Bodies provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rain didn’t stop the Waco Scottish Rite Bodies, in partnership with Meals on Wheels Waco, from providing nearly 500 Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors today. “A lot of them live alone, some of them don’t have any family in the area, and they would...
Salvation Army of McLennan County providing Thanksgiving meals to community
WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army of McLennan County is making sure that everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will host a community meal for everyone in Waco who needs one. Serving turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and more, the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News
TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
Killeen Animal Shelter 'in desperate need' of blankets, towels this winter
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Animal Services division is asking for blanket and towel donations to help keep their pets warm. "The animals in their facility are in desperate need of new or slightly used blankets or towels," the city said in a Monday news release. "The items ensure the dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year."
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
As Black Friday approaches police remind shoppers safety tips
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — While you have your eye on purchasing a big gift this Black Friday, thieves may also be looking at what you just bought. “Any big, large purchases that you do make, take the time to take those home,” says Killeen Police Department spokesperson, Ofelia Miramontez.
Killeen Trash Pickup for Thanksgiving
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — The City of Killeen is giving the community a heads-up for trash pickup during thanksgiving week. For residents who get their trash picked up on Thursdays, the city says collection will occur a day early – on Wednesday. Friday trash routes will remain...
Williamson County animal shelter offering ‘name your price’ adoptions amid critical capacity
The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, offering "name your price" adoptions for all medium and large-sized dogs and adult cats until Dec. 4.
Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
Watch what you put down the drain on Thanksgiving
WACO, Texas — As many families start their Thanksgiving cooking, a frequent question is asked ... what should you do with the leftover grease or oil?. If you pour it down the sink, you might be creating problems for yourself. Plumbers will all tell you, pouring oil and grease down the drain may seem like an easy way to get rid of it but that can lead to a big headache down the line.
Waco contractors vie for Cameron Park Zoo hospital, education center project
Two Waco general contractors submitted bids to build a new veterinary hospital and education center for Cameron Park Zoo, the second project in a three-part expansion partially funded by voter-approved bonds. Bids for the project came in right on the city’s moving target, with a $14.9 million bid from John...
LIST | Thousands on outstanding warrant list in Killeen, have December to pay fees with no arrest
KILLEEN, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant in Killeen, you will have the whole month of December to pay off any fines without being arrested. On Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court announced that it is offering residents a holiday gift of warrant forgiveness starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. You can go to the courthouse, located at 200 E. Avenue D. Ste 1, to pay the fines without arrest.
