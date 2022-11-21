Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township.

A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with her girlfriend when things escalated and she was pepper sprayed in the eyes. Her left eye was red due to the spray, the report said.

While meeting with the victim, it was was determined she had a warrant out of Erie County. Troopers took the victim into custody. She was transported to Erie County Prison.

