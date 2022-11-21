Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
How startups can lower their chance of a down round in a downturn
There are options: The world has never been more software-centric, meaning that the core startup product is well-aligned with long-term macroeconomic trends. That’s good. Consumers are also holding up better than some expected given the global backdrop of rising interest rates and hard-to-tame inflation. And despite endless calls for a recession either tomorrow or the day after, key economies in tech continue to grow.
TechCrunch
Startup founders need to be data-informed, not just ‘data-driven’
Investments are slowing down and VCs are tightening their purse strings. Previously trending tech startups in fields like BNPL, crypto and the delivery market are struggling to show the growth and returns they promised in their initial funding rounds. Smaller startups with more modest goals can entice VCs looking for...
TechCrunch
Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’
Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
TechCrunch
Are tech valuations artificially low, or are we simply returning to reality?
Because there have been “crunches” at various stages before, the fact that Series Cs are particularly stubborn today might not ruffle your feathers. But because C rounds could be considered the gateway to late-stage startup status, many upstart tech companies are staring down a widening chasm from their Series A and B rounds and their hoped-for future.
TechCrunch
Bank engagement startup Flourish Fi leans into concept of ‘banks aren’t going anywhere’
The San Francisco-based startup, co-founded by Jessica Eting and Pedro Moura in 2018, licenses technology to banks and fintechs so that they can provide better customer engagement and loyalty while customers increase their knowledge of all things financial. “We work with a lot of individuals who are new to the...
TechCrunch
Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to offer gaming engine to developers
The cloud arm of the search giant said Thursday that as part of its partnership, it will offer the Pune-headquartered startup’s gaming engine to help developers worldwide to help them manage their live ops, matchmaking, player progression and data, analytics, server scaling and merchandising. These tools are designed to help firms maintain, optimize and scale their games.
TechCrunch
FTX’s failure could be a stress test for corporate credit card startups
“In light of recent unprecedented events in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFT and DeFi ecosystem, we are conducting a review of all businesses operating in this space, including yours, to determine whether we reverse or modify any of the changes listed above,” one memo said. While Ramp somewhat backtracked on...
TechCrunch
Tanzania’s YC alum Ramani raises $32M to digitize CPG supply chains, lend resellers
The latest round, which follows an undisclosed seed funding round last year, was led by Flexcap Ventures, and serial entrepreneur Jared Schreiber, while debt was raised from undisclosed investors. The Y Combinator (W20) backed startup, co-founded in 2019 by Martin Kibet (COO), and brothers Iain Usiri (CEO) and Calvin Usiri...
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India
The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
TechCrunch
Sequoia India’s Surge backs healthtech startup RedBrick AI in $4.6M funding
Artificial intelligence has become ubiquitous in clinical diagnosis. But researchers need much of their initial time preparing data for training AI systems. The training process also requires hundreds of annotated medical images and thousands of hours of annotation by clinicians. The Delaware-headquartered SaaS startup, which has an Indian subsidiary in Pune, is solving that problem with its automated and semi-automated annotation tools.
TechCrunch
Tech’s homogeneity problem
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Karla Monterroso, a long time leadership coach, racial equity advocate and the founder of Brava Leaders. We talked about her route into the leadership coaching space, but mainly sought to answer questions about the challenges facing executives today. Here are some of the topics we touch on.
SocGen and Alliance Bernstein to launch global equities venture
PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), France's third-biggest listed bank, and U.S. investment management company Alliance Bernstein (AB.N) plan to form a joint venture focusing on global cash equities and equity research, they said on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
How to obtain FDA buy-in and unlock more funding for your health tech startup
Now, as venture capital funding within health tech has fallen 41.2% compared to the same time last year, it’s even more important for emerging technologies to present more than promises. By reaching for the highest standards and obtaining regulatory certification from institutions like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
TechCrunch
How to run data on Kubernetes: 6 starting principles
Standardizing on Kubernetes gives organizations the ability to deploy any workload, anywhere. But there was a missing piece: the technology assumed that workloads were ephemeral, meaning that only stateless workloads could be safely deployed on Kubernetes. However, the community recently changed the paradigm and brought features such as StatefulSets and Storage Classes, which make using data on Kubernetes possible.
Motley Fool
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Revenue continues to grow as customers expand in the cloud. The problem is that losses are piling up for GDS Holdings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Consumer finance app Djamo eyes Francophone Africa expansion, backed by new $14M round
As with most fintechs across Africa, Djamo, launched by Régis Bamba and Hassan Bourgi last year, provides financial services for the underbanked and unbanked population. Its focus is on French-speaking markets where fewer than 25% of adults have bank accounts. One reason why this is so is that banks concentrate on affluent customers and those they deem profitable for business. But as banks slacked, mobile money from the region’s telcos filled in the gap, and in the last 10 years, their wallets have reached more than 60% of the population — proof of how many millions of French-speaking natives were hungry for financial services.
TechCrunch
Bitcoin believers maintain view it could find institutional buy-in despite FTX chaos
Going forward, crypto participants should ask now how they can better understand the market, James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares said during a public call on Wednesday. “This is very much an emerging asset class and bitcoin is an emerging store of value.”
TechCrunch
Delhivery hits all-time low, market cap falls below 2021 private valuation
Shares of the Gurgaon-headquartered firm, which went public in May this year, went as low as 317 Indian rupees, considerably below its issue price of 487 and all-time high of 708.45. The share movement follows CA Swift Investments offloading its position in Delhivery for $74.2 million this week. A large sell off puts downward pressure on shares.
TechCrunch
Bessemer, Playground, Root and Seraphim VCs will judge the TC Sessions: Space Pitch-off
But first, if you have not yet done the deed, buy your pass before December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST. When the clock strikes midnight, the prices increase. eLet’s get back to the pitch-off. Be in the room when three of the brightest early-stage space startups take the stage in front of a live audience — for glory, media exposure, investor interest and, drumroll please, an automatic spot in the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023. TechCrunch handpicks a cohort of 200 early-stage startups to receive a VIP experience that includes, for starters, exhibiting all three days of the show — for free — and a shot at $100,000.
US News and World Report
Zoom Cuts Annual Revenue Forecast on Slow Online Business
(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday lowered its annual revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing platform expects a hit from declining online business. Zoom chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said during a post-earnings call that the company's online business would decline nearly 8% during the year. After recording blistering...
