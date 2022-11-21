ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Two Sacramento police officers injured after pursuit ends with vehicle hitting tree

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Two Sacramento Police Department officers were injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree during an early Monday morning pursuit in the Noralto area of North Sacramento. The suspect escaped, police said.

The pursuit began shortly after midnight near Haggin Avenue and Nordell Way, when a vehicle fled an attempted enforcement stop, Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo said.

An involved Police Department vehicle with two officers inside struck a tree near West El Camino Avenue and Western Avenue, about a mile away from where the pursuit began, Woo said.

Both officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Woo said.

The pursuit suspect was not located, according to Woo. No suspect or suspect vehicle description was immediately available.

