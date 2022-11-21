ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) to sit again

By Josh Weinfuss
 4 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start backup quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, while starter Kyler Murray continues to rehabilitate his injured hamstring.

Murray was listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report after being limited in practice throughout the week. He tested the hamstring at the beginning of Friday's practice by running the length of the field. On Friday, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray was "progressing" and had "come a long way."

Murray initially injured the hamstring against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 and then aggravated it in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks before missing Arizona's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams .

The injury might keep Murray out at least another game beyond Monday night, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. It's possible Murray's return might not come until after Arizona's bye in Week 13, depending on how well the hamstring heals.

McCoy started last week and led the Cardinals to a 27-17 win over the Rams with 238 yards and a touchdown on 26-of-37 passing.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play despite a hamstring injury of his own, but fellow receiver Marquise Brown is not expected to play, sources told Schefter.

Brown's 21-day practice window was activated on Wednesday. He was put on injured reserve on Oct. 20 with a broken foot.

