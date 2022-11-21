ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Bowl projections: USC closing in College Football Playoff, but Clemson still in front

By Erick Smith, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

In lieu of rehashing last week's bowl projections where we laid out the rationale for why Clemson was in the best position to finish in the fourth spot for the College Football Playoff, we'll simplify things and make focus on the cases for Tigers and Southern California because that' seems where the debate may wind up a week from Sunday.

The Trojans took a major step forward Saturday with their dramatic road win at UCLA and they're inarguably ahead of Clemson at this point. The problem for USC is that its road is much more difficult with Notre Dame next and then a likely meeting with Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. Should the Trojans survive then they're going to the playoff, The Tigers face South Carolina and North Carolina, two teams that could be in the committee's rankings, but not as high as USC's opposition.

Southern California running back Austin Jones (6) carries the ball against UCLA during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

What about the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game being in the mix after Tennessee imploded against South Carolina ? That's likely the Wolverines, who have an impressive win against Penn State but little else on its resume to justify inclusion ahead of a one-loss league champion. Now should both USC and Clemson lose then the situation is rosier.

So at this point, we'll stick with Clemson at No. 4, but acknowledge that USC has gained significant ground in its last true road game. However, that was one stop of a three-part journey. Let's see how the rest of it goes.

While there's no changes in the semifinal picture, the New Year's Six did get shuffled. Southern California replaces Penn State and Cincinnati passes Central Florida for spots in the Fiesta Bowl. Tennessee falls out with LSU jumping into the frame in the Orange Bowl.

Note: An asterisk indicates a school that has replaced a conference pick.

