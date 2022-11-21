ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Co-creator of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ arrested on charges of insider trading

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bvr1T_0jIhQCcN00

Yuji Naka, the co-creator of the popular Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, has been arrested in Tokyo on charges of insider trading.

Naka was taken into custody on Friday by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office. He’s accused of buying 10,000 shares in a game developer called Aiming Inc, prior to an announcement that the company would be developing Dragon Quest Tact , a mobile version of the hit Dragon Quest franchise. Authorities say he did so knowing the announcement was forthcoming.

Two other former employees of Square Enix, where Naka worked until recently, were also arrested on insider trading charges.

While Sonic is a Sega property, Naka attached to a musical game called Balan Wonderworld at Square Enix . That title was a flop, however, and Naka left the company in mid-2021, hinting to fans that he might retire.

He later sued Square Enix over that game, saying he was removed from its development six months before its completion. The trial is over , but the results are unclear.

Sonic the Hedgehog has been an icon in the video game world for 30 years, with more than $5 billion in sales. He was an early mascot for Sega, during that company’s battle with [hotlink]Nintendo[/hotlink] and has since grown into a larger franchise, with stuffed dolls, a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and two hit films.

The success of those movies surprised some, considering how visceral the reaction was to the first trailer. Fans (and Naka) said the CGI version of Sonic was far too humanoid. The film’s creators agreed and delayed the movie to overhaul the character’s design , which ultimately brought people into theaters.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

The American middle class is at the end of an era

Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire ‘was run by a gang of kids in the Bahamas’ who all dated each other

The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. In boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies, at swanky Wall Street bars, and in the halls of business schools across the country, there’s been a consistent debate over “what’s next?” for U.S. inflation over the past year.
Fortune

Here’s which restaurants are open (and closed) on Thanksgiving

Family cooks face a lot of pressure on Thanksgiving. One wrong step and the whole day could be ruined. Fortunately, if that happens (or if you just don’t feel like making an extravagant meal this year), there are plenty of restaurants open today. While a growing number of retailers...
Fortune

Google is toughening its performance reviews to identify 10,000 low performers. Employees fear layoffs are next

Employees at Google are nervous that a restructured performance review system could mean layoffs are coming. As if performance reviews weren’t already positioned to be stressful enough in a year shadowed by exhaustive debates around return to office, lost productivity, and the future of work, employees at Google are bracing for ramped up work anxiety as the Silicon Valley giant intensifies its performance review process for the end of the year.
Fortune

How to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar live online for free—and without cable

The Super Bowl might be the dominant sporting event of the year for many Americans, but when you take a global poll, it’s the World Cup that rules supreme. The colossal tournament, which starts Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18, is a true worldwide event. And the last time it was held, COVID-19 was a concept no one would have been able to grasp. (It would be another year before the first outbreaks of the pandemic would occur.)
Fortune

Biden extends federal student loan payment and interest pause as White House battles for loan forgiveness in court

President Biden once again extended the pause on federal student loan repayments as he battles for his widespread forgiveness program in court. Due to multiple lawsuits challenging the legality of President Joe Biden’s widespread student loan forgiveness plan, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it is once again extending the pause on federal loan payments and interest accrual until things get sorted out.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Fortune

245K+
Followers
10K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy