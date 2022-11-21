ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missy Elliott to deliver keynote address at NSU's commencement ceremony

By Arianna Herriott
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, will deliver a speech at Norfolk State University's commencement ceremony.

According to the university, Missy Elliott will deliver the keynote address to approximately 400 graduating students at their 109th Commencement.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., on Saturday, December 10, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the campus.

Recently, the City of Portsmouth, Elliott’s hometown, honored her with a street in her name , “Missy Elliott Blvd.”

Virginia also declared October 17 as Missy Elliott Day.

The Nansemond River High School football team will have a game with Maury High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
