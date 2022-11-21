ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Mad Tacos, Class of 2024 team up again for ‘Black Friday’ fundraiser

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4ZGl_0jIhQ1zd00
Mad Tacos in Nelson is partnering with the Class of 2024 to present a taco fundraiser on the 24th day of each month through June 2024. For every taco purchased, Mad Tacos will donate $1 to the class. The next fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, “Black Friday,” as the 24th is Thanksgiving Day. Pictured: Class of 2024 Vice President Claire Marris (left) and Class of 2024 President Raeny Thompson (right). (Submitted)

NELSON — On Nov. 25, the Cazenovia High School Class of 2024 will partner with Mad Tacos at Nelson Corners to present its third monthly fundraiser.

For every taco purchased at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mad Tacos will donate $1 to the class.

The business is sponsoring the taco fundraiser on the 24th day of every month through June 2024.

“Months where we are closed on the 24th, or Christmas/Thanksgiving falls on the 24th/25th, we’re moving it to the 25th or 26th respectively,” explained Mad Tacos General Manager Jonny Haines leading up to the October fundraiser.

The funds raised will go towards junior prom and some other events for the class and high school.

The first fundraiser in partnership with Mad Tacos was held on Sept. 24, and the second event was held on Oct. 24.

According to Claire Marris, vice president of the Class of 2024, the students made $271 during the most recent fundraiser, giving the class a total of $646.

“It went very well for a Monday, and we are looking forward to another great event,” said Marris.

She also pointed out that the November fundraiser will be held on “Black Friday” because the 24th falls on Thanksgiving Day.

“We believe it’s valuable to host the fundraiser on Black Friday because people will be out and about during the day and might need to grab something easy for lunch,” Marris said. “Also, after all that cooking and cleaning for Thanksgiving, families are going to want to have leftovers or go out to eat, so it’s the perfect opportunity to grab a taco or two. It’s no extra hassle, no extra ingredients, no extra work — just you, your friends and family, and some tacos.”

Mad Tacos is located at 3264 Route 20 East, Nelson. For more information, visit madcotacos.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York

The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
Eagle Newspapers

Waterman installs ‘Little Library’

SKANEATELES — Last year, Waterman Primary School teacher Pam Anastasio and her first-grade students read “The Little Library,” a story about a father and son who built a hut where children could exchange books. The books do not need to be returned, and additional books may be...
SKANEATELES, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Three Syracuse-area Jimmy John’s sandwich shops appear to be closed

The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.
SYRACUSE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

New Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Summer Tour Stop

One of your favorite New Country artists will bring their summer tour to the Empire States. Earlier today we announced Kane Brown was coming to Upstate New York this summer, and here we are already with another summer tour announcement. It is that time of year when we get to start circling dates on our 2023 calendars for great Country shows coming our way!
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mechanics Hall to be revitalized into homes & retail space

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mark Mojave, who owns Gerber’s Tavern – which is adjacent to the project site – noted the renovations to Oriskany and Liberty streets by the state, the construction of Wynn Hospital, and the opening of the Nexus Center just down the street, as an example of the local progress that inspired his effort.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy