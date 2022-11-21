Mad Tacos, Class of 2024 team up again for ‘Black Friday’ fundraiser

Mad Tacos in Nelson is partnering with the Class of 2024 to present a taco fundraiser on the 24th day of each month through June 2024. For every taco purchased, Mad Tacos will donate $1 to the class. The next fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, “Black Friday,” as the 24th is Thanksgiving Day. Pictured: Class of 2024 Vice President Claire Marris (left) and Class of 2024 President Raeny Thompson (right). (Submitted)

NELSON — On Nov. 25, the Cazenovia High School Class of 2024 will partner with Mad Tacos at Nelson Corners to present its third monthly fundraiser.

For every taco purchased at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mad Tacos will donate $1 to the class.

The business is sponsoring the taco fundraiser on the 24th day of every month through June 2024.

“Months where we are closed on the 24th, or Christmas/Thanksgiving falls on the 24th/25th, we’re moving it to the 25th or 26th respectively,” explained Mad Tacos General Manager Jonny Haines leading up to the October fundraiser.

The funds raised will go towards junior prom and some other events for the class and high school.

The first fundraiser in partnership with Mad Tacos was held on Sept. 24, and the second event was held on Oct. 24.

According to Claire Marris, vice president of the Class of 2024, the students made $271 during the most recent fundraiser, giving the class a total of $646.

“It went very well for a Monday, and we are looking forward to another great event,” said Marris.

She also pointed out that the November fundraiser will be held on “Black Friday” because the 24th falls on Thanksgiving Day.

“We believe it’s valuable to host the fundraiser on Black Friday because people will be out and about during the day and might need to grab something easy for lunch,” Marris said. “Also, after all that cooking and cleaning for Thanksgiving, families are going to want to have leftovers or go out to eat, so it’s the perfect opportunity to grab a taco or two. It’s no extra hassle, no extra ingredients, no extra work — just you, your friends and family, and some tacos.”

Mad Tacos is located at 3264 Route 20 East, Nelson. For more information, visit madcotacos.com.