Snohomish County, WA

KING 5

Snohomish County plane crash victims identified

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18. The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Aviation International News

Four Dead after Crash of Raisbeck Test Flight

Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Homicide investigation underway in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation

AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton shooting leaves one person dead

RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage

KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
KENT, WA

