Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Medical examiner identifies 4 people killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four people killed in a small plane crashlast week. All four people on board a Cessna 208B were killed when the plane went down in an agricultural field near Harvey Airfield on Nov. 18. According to the...
Snohomish County plane crash victims identified
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18. The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
Aviation International News
Four Dead after Crash of Raisbeck Test Flight
Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
rentonreporter.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
q13fox.com
Homicide investigation underway in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Lake Stevens crash
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving. At 1:18 p.m., police were called to a fatal crash at State Route 92 and Lake Drive. A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR...
KOMO News
FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
Three laser strikes hit planes arriving and departing from Sea-Tac airport last week
SEATAC, Wash. — There were three laser strikes reported at Seattle Tacoma International Airport last week, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A laser strike can incapacitate a pilot, putting everyone on board the plane in danger. Three Boeing 737 flight crews reported being illuminated by a laser...
q13fox.com
$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation
AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
Ferry staff could have stopped deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
Renton shooting leaves one person dead
RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
Causing driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash along I-5 pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Northgate in Seattle appeared in court on Monday. Liming Gao pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. His bail remains at $2 million. The Washington State...
q13fox.com
Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage
KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
Comments / 0