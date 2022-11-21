ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Classic beers, Italian beef sandwiches. Kansas City’s new bar with ‘old-school feel’

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03izMK_0jIhP7Fm00

The main door of this new Crossroads bar is in an art alley — colorful murals cover the back walls of the commercial buildings.

Owner and operator Eric Flanagan says Jim’s Alley Bar will have a “little VFW feel, a little of that dive feel.”

It is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Friday at 500 E. 18th St.

Jim’s Alley Bar will serve classic beers such as Hamm’s and Old Style, draft cocktails, shooters such as one with St. George Green Chile vodka, wine and draft beers including some from City Barrel Brewing Co. and Alma Mader Brewing . It will make cola in-house for its Cuba libre.

The menu will include bar bites such as hummus and caprese skewers. For sandwiches it plans such offerings as Reubens. Other menu items include pork chops topped with chimichurri, wedge salads, curry chicken sliders and mushroom sliders.

Flanagan hopes his Italian beef sandwich, Jim’s Beef, will become the bar’s signature item. It will have flat iron steak slow-cooked for six hours in-house with Italian au jus and served on a Turano Baking Co. roll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgrRB_0jIhP7Fm00
A preopening event at Jim’s Alley Bar in the Crossroads. Jim's Alley Bar

The bar and its Italian sandwich are named after Flanagan’s late maternal grandfather, Jim Pagliocco, a veteran of World War II.

“Working class, family man, the rock of our family. Always there, very steady,” Flanagan said. “I just thought this bar would speak to people that have people like that in their lives. Or if they are that person.”

A caricature of Pagliocco with glasses and mustache is on the Jim’s Alley Bar logo.

Flanagan family photos, some dating to the 1940s, line the walls, including some of Jim Pagliocco, along with Flanagan’s paternal grandfather and father, also named Jim. James is Flanagan’s middle name.

Jim’s Alley Bar also will have a shuffleboard, jukebox and four TVs for watching sports.

Starting in 2023, a portion of sales for each quarter will go to charities serving veterans and first responders.

It shares a kitchen with sister concept, King G bar and delicatessen, which opened in September 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2BWn_0jIhP7Fm00
Jim’s Alley Bar and King G are sister operations sharing a kitchen in the Crossroads. Jim's Alley Bar

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th

The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
LEAWOOD, KS
kcur.org

Deeper than Golubski: A culture of corruption defined the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Chapter 6: Untouchable. Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, had been sounding alarms about detective Roger Golubski and corruption in the police department for decades. But city leaders did nothing, and Golubski retired in peace while the families of his victims mourned. It wasn’t until a year after KCUR started working on this podcast that the FBI finally arrested Golubski — on just a fraction of his alleged crimes. What does justice even look like after all this time?
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy