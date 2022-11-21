Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
Gamespot
Get Harvestella On Nintendo Switch For $50 Right Now
Square Enix's Harvestella is on sale for Nintendo Switch at just $50 (original price $60) right now at Amazon and GameStop. It launched just a few weeks ago on November 4 for Nintendo Switch and PC, making this Harvestella's lowest price so far. If you're looking to get Harvestella on...
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Everything To Know
At launch, you’ll have your pick of one of four classes. These include:. The Verteran Sharpshooter, a class that specializes in ranged combat. Sharpshooters start the game with a Kantrael Mk VII Lasgun as well as a standard-issue munitorum sapper shovel in case they need to get up close and personal. This class is a good choice against Elites and special enemies, has increased ammo capacity and can slow their movement for increased weak spot damage, accuracy and handling.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: How To Get A Tactical Nuke In Warzone 2
Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map, and the battle royale has added Call of Duty's iconic Tactical Nuke killstreak to the game. Earning something as powerful as a game-ending nuke is a powerful reward, so this is a pretty difficult goal to obtain. Here we'll guide you through all the steps needed to nuke Al Mazrah for yourself.
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 25-29)
You might be full of Thanksgiving turkey right now, but if you've still got an appetite for destruction, then Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris is the place to be for the next few days. As usual, it'll be another weekend of intense PvP action as players battle it out for a chance to go flawless and earn some of the best loot in the game. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn.
Gamespot
This Great Terminator Arcade1Up Cabinet Is Just $300 For Black Friday
Nothing beats an arcade cabinet as an instant attention-grabber, and for Black Friday, you can get one of the best shrines to old-school gaming for less than half its usual price. The Arcade 1Up Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which usually sells for $700, is just $300 right now at Walmart and GameStop.
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
Black Friday Switch Deal: Metroid Dread Is Only $40
Metroid Dread was one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2021, but despite being more than a year old, it's rarely on sale at major retailers. Well, now's your chance to snag a physical copy of Metroid Dread for its best price yet. Amazon is selling the stellar Switch exclusive for only $40 as part of its Black Friday sale. This deal already sold out once, so you'll want to pick it up quickly if interested. Metroid Dread would make for a great gift this holiday, especially at this price.
Gamespot
How To Get Magic Essence In Frozen Flame
There are dozens upon dozens of resources out in the world of Frozen Flame. While most of these might seem insignificant to start with, you will slowly realize that you need a majority of the items that you come across--some of them especially. In the game's early access period, players...
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: All Jewel Of Yggdrasil Locations
God of War Ragnarok often throws more equipment and gear at you than you'll care to pay attention to, but the Amulet of Yggdrasil is actually an important armor item that offers plenty of passive buffs. The amulet contains nine sockets that can be fitted with stat-raising enchantments, but only two sockets are open when you receive it. You'll need to find seven jewels to unlock the remaining sockets. Here's where to find all seven Jewels of Yggdrasil in God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series X For $400 Or Series S For $200 On Instagram Right Now
The official Microsoft Store on Instagram is currently selling the latest Xbox consoles for a wicked low price. The company's store page on Instagram has the Series X marked down to $400 and the Series S discounted to $200 as part of a special offer that you may or may not qualify for.
Gamespot
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Is Discounted To Just $35 For Black Friday
2022 has been a blockbuster year for video games, but out of all the titles released so far, Elden Ring has staked a claim as one of the best around. If you've been looking to jump into From Software's elegant masterpiece of fantasy, the good news is that there are Black Friday deals on right now that slash the price significantly on this challenging sandbox adventure.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Patch Notes: Armor Buff, Menu Fixes
Call of Duty's latest patch is here, and as usual, it impacts both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone 2.0. The patch decreases the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamps some of the game's menus to make things easier to navigate. As a whole,...
Gamespot
Some Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Players Are Asking For Refunds
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release has been plagued by bugs, ranging from strange graphical glitches to useful exploits, to a more frustrating set of game crashes and performance issues. Coupled with complaints about the game's design, some fans have decided to seek refunds for their copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Sold Over 10 Million Units Within Three Days Of Release
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has had a fantastic launch, and it's sold a record-setting amount. According to Nintendo, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold over 10 million units worldwide in just three days after its release on November 18. This is the most copies sold worldwide in three days ever...
Gamespot
Get Pokemon-Themed Switch Hori Controller At A Nice Discount
If you're a Pokemon fan looking to deck out your Nintendo Switch, the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition is $50 instead of $60 right now at Amazon. In recent history, this is the lowest price the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition has been on Amazon. If...
Gamespot
For Some Pokemon Fans, Scarlet And Violet Are The Latest In A String Of Disappointments
Pokemon is many things to many people: a game series that spawned an entire genre, a mammoth media franchise enjoyed by all ages, and a symbol of innocent fun in a world obsessed with violence and strife. However, while it's no secret that Pokemon is a massive money-maker for Nintendo, it's also become a symbol of the company's latent conservatism and unwillingness to adapt to modern trends. Now, with the controversial release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon fans are wondering what it'll take for the series to finally get the overhaul that they feel so desperately needs. Others wonder if such an overhaul is even possible at all.
Gamespot
Valheim Enters A Foggy Swamp In The Mistlands Update
Valheim's Mistlands update takes its name from the games new biome, a fog-enshrouded swampland. With the new environment comes new enemies, materials, and items to craft. To help you survive the depths of the fog, you may find friends in its unfriendly depths as well as new weapons and tools to help you defeat the creatures of the mists, including new bug-like enemies and a new boss. The update also introduces a new magic system. Consuming food with the substance Eitr can fuel elemental and blood magic. However, magic requires magical staves to cast, meaning you'll have to dive deeper into cooking and crafting to become a true mage.
