Costumes from Classic Holiday Film 'White Christmas' on Display at Covington's Behringer-Crawford Museum
It's beginning to look a lot like a 1950s Christmas at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington.
In addition to its annual Holiday Toy Trains display, the museum is exhibiting some rare and iconic holiday nostalgia in Irving Berlin's White Christmas: The Exhibit .
The display features costumes from the 1954 film White Christmas — starring locals Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye — along with various memorabilia, including movie posters, sheet music and even furniture from the film set.
The movie, based on Berlin's song of the same name, features Crosby and Kaye as two musical World War II soldiers who attempt to save their former commanding general’s Vermont lodge from ruin (and pay tribute to the “Old Man”) with spirited singing sister duo, Clooney and Vera-Ellen. There’s romance, outfits from Oscar-winning costume designer Edith Head, plenty of song-and-dance numbers, liverwurst sandwiches and some classic Christmas cheer.
With outfits and items on loan from the Rosemary Clooney House in Augusta, Kentucky, this collection — which typically travels to museums across America during the holidays — includes the blue dresses and one of the fans from the "Sisters" duet, the original Columbia Inn sign, Vera-Ellen's sparkling dance outfit from "Mandy," Clooney's rhinestone gloves from "Love, You Didn't Do Right by Me" and more.
Informational plaques accompany each display, with details about the actors, the production, costuming and other assorted facts. It's a unique chance to see this bit of Hollywood — and local — history on display.
The Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road, Covington in Devou Park. More info and tickets: bcmuseum.org .
