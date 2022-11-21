A former professional boxer has been charged after threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Miami gym—and police say they nabbed him as he was at a pawn shop buying an AK-47 rifle. Azea Augustama, who competed for Haiti in the 2008 Olympics, had been kicked out of the BOXR Gym on Nov. 11 and had his membership revoked and a trespass warning issued after he after he got into an argument at the gym, police said. The 39-year-old then allegedly sent a photo of a gun to an employee, saying “he’s first when I get my gun,” and posted a photo of the Parkland mass shooter on Instagram, writing that he “was considering shooting” people, according to a police report said. He then called police on Tuesday afternoon, asking to return to the gym to retrieve his belongings, and paid a $150 deposit for an AK-47 rifle. Police were able to intercept him at the pawn shop he attempted to buy the gun from. Augustama is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO