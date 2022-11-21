Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Biggest New Year's Eve Event In Miami Through Diversity!MH RifadPembroke Pines, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
Related
MDPD: Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide
MIAMI - The Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital has been killed in a murder-suicide, Miami-Dade police said.Police said Maria Cristina Jimenez was shot and killed just before noon on Wednesday by her 62-year-old husband Antonio Mazzorana who then took his own life. The call came in at 11:45 am about the shooting that happened at their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near S.W. 57 Ave. and 34 Street. CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Mazzarona's younger brother, Ivan.He said, "I was very surprised. I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Possible electrocution death of man investigated in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted on Thursday afternoon. Police said they responded to the call at around 1:30 p.m. to the area of the 1000 block of NW 140 Terrace. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but there was nothing they could do for the man.The MDPD Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation. "Though preliminary findings indicate the death may be as a result of electrocution, the official manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office," police said.
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
Man dies after car found in Miami Springs canal
MIAMI -- Police said a man inside a vehicle died after the car they were in was found submerged Friday in a Miami Springs canal.The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a written statement.The vehicle was found shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive.It was not immediately clear how police found the vehicle or what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
NBC Miami
Driver Found Dead Inside Car in Miami Springs Canal
Investigators were at the scene Thursday morning of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs, claiming the life of the driver inside. Sources confirmed to NBC 6 News the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, with police finding the car submerged in the water.
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m. According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one...
iheart.com
Man high on MDMA shoots at friends in South Florida apartment
Miami, FL - A South Florida man was arrested after allegedly shooting at his friends while under the influence of MDMA. Authorities say Dayan Zerquera, 32, was arrested on multiple charges after he was arrested shortly before 12 p.m. Monday in Coral Gables. According to police, Zerquera shot at the...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood
Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Around the same time, a second...
NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police
A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
Shooting investigation at North Miami Beach home
MIAMI - For a second time in as many days, police are investigating a shooting at a North Miami Beach home. North Miami Beach police early Tuesday morning there was a drive-by shooting near NE 1158th Street and NE 15th Place. More than 30 rounds were fired into the residence. Police said no one inside was hurt.On Monday, police were sent to the house after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire. Investigators are trying to determine why the house was targeted. Police said no injuries had been reported.
WSVN-TV
Witness says driver of Charger injured in Brownsville wreck was racing before crash; 2 others hurt
MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent Thanksgiving Day wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade that witnesses said was the result of street racing left three people injured and caused a holiday operation to help the homeless to end up in the path of danger. 7News cameras on Thursday captured a mangled mess in...
Daily Beast
Ex-Pro Boxer Bought AK-47 and Threatened to Shoot Up Miami Gym, Cops Say
A former professional boxer has been charged after threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Miami gym—and police say they nabbed him as he was at a pawn shop buying an AK-47 rifle. Azea Augustama, who competed for Haiti in the 2008 Olympics, had been kicked out of the BOXR Gym on Nov. 11 and had his membership revoked and a trespass warning issued after he after he got into an argument at the gym, police said. The 39-year-old then allegedly sent a photo of a gun to an employee, saying “he’s first when I get my gun,” and posted a photo of the Parkland mass shooter on Instagram, writing that he “was considering shooting” people, according to a police report said. He then called police on Tuesday afternoon, asking to return to the gym to retrieve his belongings, and paid a $150 deposit for an AK-47 rifle. Police were able to intercept him at the pawn shop he attempted to buy the gun from. Augustama is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.
Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
Click10.com
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
Click10.com
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Families mourn Miami shooting victims as police continue search for gunman
MIAMI – A search is ongoing for the shooter who opened fire at a Miami restaurant and bar, killing two people and injuring a third. One of the youngest victims caught up in the shooting was 18-year-old Josue Quintero, who family members say died while trying to save the life of his best friend.
Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
Comments / 1