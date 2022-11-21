Read full article on original website
Ida M. Hanson
Age 91 of Annandale, passed away November 20th at the Annandale Care Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 1 hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Ida Hanson will be held Wednesday, November 23rd at 11 AM at the Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Annandale. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in French Lake Township. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services in Annandale. Online information and the funeral live-stream at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Richard “Dick” Salonek
Age 85 of Montrose, passed away November 21st. Visitation will be held on Friday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Dick Salonek will be held Friday, November 25th at 11 AM at the St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church of rural Delano. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Iten Funeral Home of Delano.
Savino “Bud” Ranallo
Age 93 of Richfield, formerly of Loretto, passed away November 17th. Visitation will be held Friday, December 2nd from 4 to 8 PM at Iten Funeral Home in Delano. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Mass of Christian burial for Savino Ranallo will be held Saturday, December 3rd at 11 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Loretto. Interment with military honors will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements with Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
“Free Park Friday” Today (Friday) at Minnesota State Parks
Minnesotans can walk off their Thanksgiving meals for free in all state parks today (Friday). Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says there are many benefits from being outdoors. He says studies show that a person who is walking, getting some fresh air outdoors instead of just stuck at...
Mn DNR Offers Free Entrance to State Parks Friday
The Minnesota DNR is again offering free entrance to state parks on Black Friday. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says ‘free park day’ waives the vehicle permit requirement to all 75 state parks and trails in Minnesota, giving people a chance to get out and see the parks, get some exercise and work off that Thanksgiving dinner.
Thanksgiving Travel Levels Expected to Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels
( image: www.NewsRoom.AAA.com ) Holiday travel is expected to be heavy for the Thanksgiving weekend. AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase over 2021, which brings travel back to about 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Officials say this year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started its tracking in 2000.
License Center to Conduct REAL ID Information Session
Officials with the Wright County License Center will host a REAL ID informational session next week. The session is planned for Tuesday, November 29th from 4:30 to 6 PM in Room 1103 of the Wright County Government Center (3650 Braddock Ave. NE, Buffalo). There have been multiple delays in the...
