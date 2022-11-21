Read full article on original website
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller has been carted off the field in the first half of the Bills at Lions game with what is believed to be a knee injury.
Seahawks players surprise shoppers at Kent Safeway, pay for their groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
KENT, Wash. — Shoppers at a Safeway in Kent got a big surprise on Tuesday night from multiple Seattle Seahawks rookies. They partnered with Safeway to take care of every shopper's grocery bill at checkout for one hour. Scott Larson and his family were surprised and starstruck. He’s a...
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions might own the NFC North soon
Thanksgiving has come and gone in the United States. It is always a big day for the National Football League as there are three standalone games for everyone to enjoy. Chicago Bears fans might be noticing something that is going on in the NFC North right now. Two of the...
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Seahawks have 2 of NFL's top 50 leaders in tackles
The Seahawks defense has improved dramatically since the first month of the season when they were on pace to be historically bad. A big part of the turnaround has been improvement at linebacker, where Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton have tightened up and are making more stops. Here are the...
Seattle Seahawks Rookies Pay Thanksgiving Grocery Bills For Fans
As the country gears up for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, folks in the Seattle area got a great surprise as the Seahawks did some outreach. At a local Safeway in Kent, Washington shoppers were in for a huge surprise as NFL rookies from the Seahawks converged on the store. Together...
Did Tony Romo win a Super Bowl? Cowboys QB's record as a starter in Thanksgiving, playoff games
Time moves fast around the NFL. Tony Romo may be known as the beloved face of CBS' NFL coverage now, but it wasn't long ago Cowboys fans were waffling about where he ranked among NFL starting quarterbacks. Romo always put up exceptional counting stats, and the Eastern Illinois product was...
The only thing standing in the way of the Cowboys winning a weak NFC is Mike McCarthy
At 7-3 through 10 games, the Cowboys are probably where we expected them to be this season. Aside from a potential tendency to implode, Dallas’s roster was flat-out too talented to envision anything but success near the top of the NFC. This team could bully you in the trenches on both sides of the ball — especially on defense — and such a mix usually makes for a bona fide contender.
