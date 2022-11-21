Read full article on original website
Related
Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
HBO Max has announced it plans to air "Lizzo: Live in Concert" on Dec. 31.
Bob Weir Embraces the Grateful Dead’s Orchestral Side
For some iconic bands, you can point to definitive versions of some of their best-known songs. And then there’s the Grateful Dead, whose music evolved dramatically over the course of their tenure as a band — and continued to do so with its members’ post-Grateful Dead projects.
NME
‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ announced with BoA, NCT Dream, SNSD and more SM Entertainment artists
SM Entertainment, the agency behind Girls’ Generation, SHINee and Super Junior, has released the first teaser for its annual winter project, set to feature artists from its roster. In a teaser posted to the agency’s social media platforms earlier today (November 25), SM Entertainment announced plans to release ‘2022...
NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
NME
Adele goes viral for disappearing trick at Las Vegas show
Adele has gone viral on social media after footage emerged of her “disappearing” from the stage at her Las Vegas residency. The ’30’ singer kicked off a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum last Friday (November 18). Adele is due to return to the Sin City venue this Friday and Saturday (25, 26).
NME
Will there be a ‘Wednesday’ season two?
The Addams Family is given the revival treatment in Netflix series Wednesday, where Jenna Ortega takes on the role of the spooky teenager. Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the spinoff series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday attempts...
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’’ open-zone style is the “future” of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Sonic Team has shared that Sonic Frontiers lays the foundations for the “future” of the franchise, with its open-zone format set to become a permanent addition. Speaking to Sector, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka said that Sonic Frontiers marks “another defining moment for the franchise” with the game’s open-zone, which allowed players to roam large segments of the map and explore it in their own time. He went on to say that the last defining moment was “bringing Sonic fully into the 3D world with Sonic Adventure,” in 1998.
NME
Stanley Donwood on new exhibition, working with Radiohead and making art for Glastonbury
Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood has spoken to NME about his new exhibition Sacred Cartography, as well as his hopes for the future of the band. Sacred Cartography, which opened at London’s Jealous East gallery yesterday (Thursday November 24), is a selection of screenprints showcasing Donwood’s fascination with maps and landscape, as fans first would have experienced in the artwork for Radiohead’s 2003 album ‘Hail To The Thief’.
NME
What time is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ released on Disney+?
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special represents the final bow for Marvel’s Phase Four slate, as the superhero misfits lead a festive bonanza. Directed and written by James Gunn, the 44-minute TV special reunites the Guardians as they “set out to Earth to find Peter Quill the best present,” according to a synopsis.
NME
Phoenix to headline Joyland Bali 2023
Joyland Bali has announced Phoenix as the first headliners for its recently announced 2023 edition. Phoenix were revealed as the first headliners for the festival today (November 22) in a social media announcement from the organisers. The French pop-rock band will perform at the festival set to take place on March 17, 18 and 19, though the exact location and the day that the band will be performing on has yet to be revealed.
NME
What was “The Kalamazoo Job” in ‘Wednesday’?
Netflix‘s new TV spinoff from the Addams Family franchise, Wednesday, was released yesterday (November 23) and has already soared to the top of the streamer’s ‘Most Watched’ list. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager, it follows Wednesday Addams as she is sent to boarding school...
NME
Listen to the title track from Daine’s upcoming mixtape ‘Shapeless’
Daine has released ‘Shapeless’, the title track of the Australian emo pop artist’s new mixtape arriving next year. The song sees Daine reflect on identity and appearance over a propulsive glitch-pop beat. “Look pretty but I couldn’t be more rough”, they sing on the track’s second verse, “on my face dotted lines marking up the cuts”. Speaking of the lyrics in a press statement, Daine described ‘Shapeless’ as a “dark track”.
NME
Here’s every song on the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ soundtrack
The soundtrack for the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special has been released – check it out below. Directed and written by James Gunn, the 44-minute TV special reunites the Guardians as they “set out to Earth to find Peter Quill the best present,” according to a synopsis.
Comments / 0