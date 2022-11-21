Sonic Team has shared that Sonic Frontiers lays the foundations for the “future” of the franchise, with its open-zone format set to become a permanent addition. Speaking to Sector, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka said that Sonic Frontiers marks “another defining moment for the franchise” with the game’s open-zone, which allowed players to roam large segments of the map and explore it in their own time. He went on to say that the last defining moment was “bringing Sonic fully into the 3D world with Sonic Adventure,” in 1998.

