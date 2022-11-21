Age 82 of South Haven, passed away November 19th. Visitation will be held Friday, November 25th from 4 to 7 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale. Funeral services for Judy Rataczak will be held Saturday, November 26th at 11 AM at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in St. Cloud. A reception will follow at the church hall. Burial will be at a later date at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the St. John’s Episcopal Church in St. Cloud. (Masks are not require, but are strongly encouraged.) Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.

SOUTH HAVEN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO