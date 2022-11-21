The man accused of killing 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams on an Indiana hiking trail in 2017 may not have acted alone, prosecutors said Tuesday.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old pharmacy technician arrested for the grisly killings of the teenage best friends, appeared in court Tuesday morning for the first time since his arrest last month.Prosecutors argued against unsealing the probable cause affidavit against Allen, claiming that to do so would jeopardize their case.In the course of their arguments, they revealed a chilling bombshell: There may have been others involved in the murders.“We have good reason to believe that Allen...

DELPHI, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO