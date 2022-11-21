ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NASCAR: RFK Racing plans to expand to 4 cars in the future

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJMhp_0jIhMgBr00

RFK Racing had a pretty solid end to the 2022 NASCAR season as Chris Buescher won the Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway and Brad Keselowski finished the playoffs with the 16th most points overall.

However, there was an even bigger topic that may have not been covered to the extent it should have been during the year. According to Keselowski, RFK Racing has a long-term plan of expanding to four cars in the future.

This was stated after Buescher’s win at Bristol in mid-September. The last time RFK Racing had four cars was in 2011 when Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle, and David Ragan were a part of the organization.

Related: NASCAR’s talks with Dodge have stalled, update on new manufacturers

NASCAR: RFK Racing has long-term goal of reaching four full-time cars once again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19U7Lm_0jIhMgBr00
Aug 14, 2022; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) during the Federated Auto Part 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

RFK Racing used to be a dominant force within NASCAR all the way until the start of the 2015 season. The organization won at least one race in 18 straight seasons before this point in time.

However, a new streak began as the organization went two years without a victory until Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed two superspeedway track wins in 2017. Then, it was a quiet four seasons until Buescher’s victory at Bristol.

Keselowski understands the success that RFK Racing has seen in the past and wants its glory days to no longer represent the organization’s success.

“(RFK Racing) wants to get back to being at least a four-car team. That’s been our goal all along. Before you can get to a four-car team, you’ve got to get to a three-car team. Before you can get to a three-car team, you have to be relevant as a two-car team…Obviously, we’re not in the playoffs with either of our cars, so we have more work to do. But our stated goal internally is to get back to being a four-car team. That’s not going to happen if you’re not winning races and you’re not relevant as a two-car team.”

Brad Keselowski on the future of RFK Racing

RFK Racing did improve over the course of the 2022 season. The team is setting the standard that it needs to be relevant and winning races as a two-car organization before it moves to three or four cars.

Well, it certainly appears those days could be coming soon. Keselowski showed speed at the end of the year and could have won a race or two if circumstances fell right. RFK Racing is certainly on the rise as both drivers could be in a position to make the playoffs next season.

The future is bright and it is due to the commitment that everyone has to win within the organization. It might take some time but RFK Racing should be back on the map sometime soon.

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

Bill Hanson
3d ago

That would be great Brad really knows how to pick drivers he's had a lot of drivers in the cup series now come up to his truck team

Reply
2
Related
Racing News

NASCAR drivers invade 2022 Snowball Derby entry list

The entry list continues to grow for the famed super late model event at 5 Flags Speedway. Five Flags Speedway a half-mile asphalt oval in Pensacola, Florida. Every year, the track hosts arguably the biggest asphalt late model event of the season, the Snowball Derby. View the 2022 Snowball Derby...
PENSACOLA, FL
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson no longer involved with The Match, producer says

The Match is headed home for the holidays, but one founding member won’t be there to celebrate. According to longtime friend and Match executive producer Bryan Zuriff, Phil Mickelson is no longer involved with the made-for-TV event. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But...
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sportscasting

2022 Cup Series Season in Review: Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing produced a respectable first season in the Cup Series and will face increased expectations in 2023. The post 2022 Cup Series Season in Review: Kaulig Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Cup Series: The Best and Worst of NASCAR 2022

Who were the most surprising and disappointing drivers? What was the greatest paint scheme? This is the Best and Worst of NASCAR in 2022. From Austin Cindric winning his first career race at the Daytona 500 in February to Joey Logano winning his second title at Phoenix in November, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was full of entertainment, unpredictability, and controversy. The debut of the Next Gen car promised to bring more parity to the sport, which it did in crowning a record-tying 19 different winners. This included first-time wins for Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Daniel Suarez. Drivers like Chris Buescher, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, and Bubba Wallace snapped long winless droughts as well.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy