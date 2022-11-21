Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
Jiří Procházka releases video statement: ‘I’ll be back’
Jiří Procházka vacated the UFC light heavyweight title after suffering a shoulder injury that formed him out of the UFC 282 main event. Procházka was scheduled to face former titleholder Glover Teixeira in a rematch. Instead, former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev will fight for the vacant title on December 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMAWeekly.com
Belal Muhammad gives hilarious take on the welterweight division
Belal Muhammad quietly sits at No. 4 in the UFC welterweight rankings and gave a hilarious state of the 170-pound weight class on Twitter. Leon Edwards holds the welterweight title and former champion Kamaru Usman is the top-ranked contender. Ranked at No. 2 is Colby Covington, Khamzat Chimaev occupies the No. 3 ranking, and Gilbert Burns rounds out the Top 5.
MMAWeekly.com
PFL World Championships weigh-in results
On Black Friday, The Professional Fighter’s League will host its finals event where they hand out their $1 million prize to six fighters across six weight classes. Headling the card is a trilogy between two-time champion Kayla Harrison and contender, Larissa Pacheco. On Thanksgiving, while families across America were...
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya wants Alex Pereira rematch to be a ‘bloodbath’
Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 main event on November 12 to capture the middleweight championship, and Adesanya expects an immediate rematch. Adesanya was up on the scorecards heading into the final round. All three judges had him ahead three rounds to one. A right hand by Pereira set in motion a sequence that led to a stoppage rending the scorecards obsolete.
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones heavyweight fight might come down to ‘plan C’
We might be getting closer to a Jon Jones heavyweight fight. According to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, “Per sources close to the situation, if [Francis] Ngannou is ready, that’ll be the fight. If not, the UFC will have to go to Plan C, Jones vs. someone else. I’m told the UFC also has a matchup against Curtis Blaydes as a prospective safety net should Ngannou not be ready.”
MMAWeekly.com
Artem Lobov suing Conor McGregor for $30 million
It seems like the friendship between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov has reached a breaking point, and that’s going to cost $30 million. According to The Independent, Lobov is suing McGregor over a deal for Proper No. Twelve whiskey, which has helped to catapult McGregor into one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley: ‘I know my next fight is for the title’
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley isn’t sure who will fight for the title next, but says his next fight will be for the championship. “I know my next fight is for the title,” O’Malley told ESPN. O’Malley defeated former titleholder Petr Yan in his...
MMAWeekly.com
Kayla Harrison says she’s not afraid of getting hit by Larissa Pacheco at PFL Championships
On Wednesday the PFL hosted a pre-fight press conference that featured all 12 of the fighters competing for the $1 million prize on Black Friday. When headliner and two-time champion, Kayla Harrison was asked about the potential of getting rocked for the first time, she replied with gusto. “Just because...
MMAWeekly.com
Paulo Costa says he doesn’t have a deal to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284
Middleweight contender Paulo Costa is expected to face former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia on February 12, but Costa says he doesn’t have a deal in place. Last week, Costa posted on Twitter that he doesn’t have a deal to fight in Perth and that...
Comments / 0