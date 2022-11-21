ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

whtc.com

Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
HOLLAND, MI
wnmufm.org

Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges

(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek missing man from Leighton Township

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Leighton Township. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Avel T. Martinez has been missing since Monday. We’re told Martinez’s spouse noted he had recently been going through a bout of...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say

BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Two people arrested after leading Kalamazoo sheriff's deputies on chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo driver and their passenger are facing time behind bars after fleeing from deputies Monday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies had attempted to stop the driver in Cooper Township for having expired plates, but the driver sped away near Riverview Drive and East E Avenue at speeds of 80-85 mph, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
KALAMAZOO, MI

