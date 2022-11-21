Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
Two teenagers are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase early Friday morning.
Two Troopers Injured During Traffic Stop in Montcalm County
Two troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were injured in Montcalm County after a drunk driver hit their patrol car while they were helping the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office at traffic stop. Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the trooper’s patrol car was hit from behind on South...
Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
Man charged with assault for touching women at stores
Authorities say a man who accosted women at stores in Ottawa County in October has been arrested.
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges
UPDATE: Assault Suspect in Northern Ottawa County Incidents Arrested
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 38-year-old man wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area last month is now in custody. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day...
Deputies seek missing man from Leighton Township
LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Leighton Township. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Avel T. Martinez has been missing since Monday. We’re told Martinez’s spouse noted he had recently been going through a bout of...
Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
2 arrested after police chase near Richland
Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
Big Rapids man dies from self-inflicted wounds, authorities say
BIG RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Big Rapids died from self-inflicted wounds on Tuesday, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety. At 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Michigan Ave. for a report of a domestic assault in progress, the department said.
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
Police seek persons of interest after 8 counterfeit bills passed in Lowell
LOWELL, MI — Lowell Police are asking the public for information regarding several persons of interest, who may be involved in the passing of at least 8 counterfeit bills in the area over the past few days. On Wednesday, police said they had heard several reports of counterfeit money...
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
Two people arrested after leading Kalamazoo sheriff's deputies on chase
