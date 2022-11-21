Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion
Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday
Raleigh News & Observer
Thanksgiving Leftovers: NFL Films Airs ‘Football Life’ of Patriots Legend
Former New England Patriots icon, Julian Edelman, is about to be profiled in another documentary. This week NFL Films released the trailer for Edelman’s episode of “A Football Life” which is a documentary series of 116 episodes, developed by NFL Films and aired on NFL Network that documents the lives of select NFL players, coaches, owners, and teams.
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Can’t Afford to Go ‘All In’ on a Move This Offseason
Denver Broncos fans are understandably disappointed that things haven't worked out with Russell Wilson thus far — particularly after the resources expended. Between the multiple early draft picks plus three players sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade, and the massive extension that ties Denver to Wilson through 2025 unless he retires, the Broncos will have to exercise care in navigating the next couple of seasons.
Raleigh News & Observer
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face the Jaguars in Week 12 and could see a lot of running back Travis Etienne. Here are five questions with Jaguars beat writer John Shipley of the Jaguar Report. 1. How much will Jacksonville rely on running back Travis Etienne to set...
Comments / 0