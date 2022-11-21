The relationship between Washington Commanders' quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz is something that isn't often seen. Wentz, signed from the Indianapolis Colts to be the starter, saw a finger injury sideline him after the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. In stepped Heinicke, who then rattled off four wins in five games, much to his teammates' delight. Such was his impressive form that head coach Ron Rivera named him the starter going forward. That had the potential to create animosity between the two quarterbacks.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO