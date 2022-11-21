Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Interfaith JourneyJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Can’t Afford to Go ‘All In’ on a Move This Offseason
Denver Broncos fans are understandably disappointed that things haven't worked out with Russell Wilson thus far — particularly after the resources expended. Between the multiple early draft picks plus three players sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade, and the massive extension that ties Denver to Wilson through 2025 unless he retires, the Broncos will have to exercise care in navigating the next couple of seasons.
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada Respond to Germaine Pratt’s Comments About Steelers’ ‘Predictable’ Offense
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 in Week 11 to improve to 6-4 on the season. Cincinnati's defense allowed 20 first half points, but they buckled down in the second half, forcing four-straight three-and-outs. They gave up a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Hoping to Party Like It’s 2016
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to save their season. They’re also running out of reasons to believe. Changes in approach on offense haven’t led to wins. A healthy No. 1 offensive line hasn’t led to wins. Changes in the practice routine haven’t led to wins.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Can Chad Muma Change How Jacksonville Contains Lamar Jackson?
It is a tall task for any rookie to defend Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former MVP has made defenders look foolish week in and week out throughout his entire football-playing life. Naturally, asking a third-round pick in his first-career start to stop Jackson is like asking for the world.
Raleigh News & Observer
Record Aside, Seahawks Face Stiff Test From Maxx Crosby, Upset-Minded Raiders
RENTON, Wash. - Coming off their bye week, the Seahawks have statistical advantages in nearly every category in comparison to the Raiders, who will be flying to the Pacific Northwest tied for last place in the AFC West with a 3-7 record. In terms of traditional statistics, Las Vegas ranks...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders QB Connection: Taylor Heinicke Hails ‘Great Teammate’ Carson Wentz
The relationship between Washington Commanders' quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz is something that isn't often seen. Wentz, signed from the Indianapolis Colts to be the starter, saw a finger injury sideline him after the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. In stepped Heinicke, who then rattled off four wins in five games, much to his teammates' delight. Such was his impressive form that head coach Ron Rivera named him the starter going forward. That had the potential to create animosity between the two quarterbacks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions HC Campbell Praises James Houston IV, Expect Interest From NFL Teams
James Houston IV had a tremendous first game in the NFL. One could expect his former collegiate coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders would have been ecstatic watching Houston on Thanksgiving Day. Houston's first game was electrifying as Coach Prime's NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons, where...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Can’t Cover Moss-Like Justin Jefferson in Loss at Vikings: Live Thanksgiving Game Log
The New England Patriots can't cover Justin Jefferson. That's a jump-out aspect of what happened in the Pats' 33-26 loss at Minnesota on Thanksgiving, as they gave up nine catches on 11 targets for 139 yards and one touchdown to Minnesota’s star receiver. By the numbers, that's Randy Moss-like....
Raleigh News & Observer
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face the Jaguars in Week 12 and could see a lot of running back Travis Etienne. Here are five questions with Jaguars beat writer John Shipley of the Jaguar Report. 1. How much will Jacksonville rely on running back Travis Etienne to set...
Raleigh News & Observer
Malcolm Rodriguez Is Lions’ Highest PFF-Graded Defensive Player
The Detroit Lions still feel as if they are continuing to get better as a team, despite losing at Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was Detroit's highest PFF-graded defensive players, as he earned a 90.5 grade. Detroit's talented linebacker recorded 38 defensive snaps and secured...
Raleigh News & Observer
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced throughout the week, but it's unclear if the 22-year-old will play on Sunday against the Titans. "We'll see. He's questionable right now. Limited all week at practice, so we'll see." Zac Taylor said on Friday. "He was good. It was a good week."
Raleigh News & Observer
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 3-7 record, and looking for their first winning streak of the 2022 season. The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke about his team and moving forward. You can watch the entire press...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
Comments / 0