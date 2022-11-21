ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos Can’t Afford to Go ‘All In’ on a Move This Offseason

Denver Broncos fans are understandably disappointed that things haven't worked out with Russell Wilson thus far — particularly after the resources expended. Between the multiple early draft picks plus three players sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade, and the massive extension that ties Denver to Wilson through 2025 unless he retires, the Broncos will have to exercise care in navigating the next couple of seasons.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR

FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer

Packers Hoping to Party Like It’s 2016

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to save their season. They’re also running out of reasons to believe. Changes in approach on offense haven’t led to wins. A healthy No. 1 offensive line hasn’t led to wins. Changes in the practice routine haven’t led to wins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Commanders QB Connection: Taylor Heinicke Hails ‘Great Teammate’ Carson Wentz

The relationship between Washington Commanders' quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz is something that isn't often seen. Wentz, signed from the Indianapolis Colts to be the starter, saw a finger injury sideline him after the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. In stepped Heinicke, who then rattled off four wins in five games, much to his teammates' delight. Such was his impressive form that head coach Ron Rivera named him the starter going forward. That had the potential to create animosity between the two quarterbacks.
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions HC Campbell Praises James Houston IV, Expect Interest From NFL Teams

James Houston IV had a tremendous first game in the NFL. One could expect his former collegiate coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders would have been ecstatic watching Houston on Thanksgiving Day. Houston's first game was electrifying as Coach Prime's NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons, where...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face the Jaguars in Week 12 and could see a lot of running back Travis Etienne. Here are five questions with Jaguars beat writer John Shipley of the Jaguar Report. 1. How much will Jacksonville rely on running back Travis Etienne to set...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Malcolm Rodriguez Is Lions’ Highest PFF-Graded Defensive Player

The Detroit Lions still feel as if they are continuing to get better as a team, despite losing at Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was Detroit's highest PFF-graded defensive players, as he earned a 90.5 grade. Detroit's talented linebacker recorded 38 defensive snaps and secured...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 3-7 record, and looking for their first winning streak of the 2022 season. The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke about his team and moving forward. You can watch the entire press...
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy