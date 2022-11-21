ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR

FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos Can’t Afford to Go ‘All In’ on a Move This Offseason

Denver Broncos fans are understandably disappointed that things haven't worked out with Russell Wilson thus far — particularly after the resources expended. Between the multiple early draft picks plus three players sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade, and the massive extension that ties Denver to Wilson through 2025 unless he retires, the Broncos will have to exercise care in navigating the next couple of seasons.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions’ Grades: Goff, Offensive Line, Coaching Disappoint

Detroit Lions fans were served a plate of heartbreak, with a side of disappointment, at the conclusion of the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game. After going toe-to-toe with the heavyweight Buffalo Bills for the majority of the game, the Lions’ late-game woes once again reared their ugly head, as the team fell, 28-25, on a last-second field goal.
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 3-7 record, and looking for their first winning streak of the 2022 season. The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke about his team and moving forward. You can watch the entire press...
Raleigh News & Observer

Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Thanksgiving Leftovers: NFL Films Airs ‘Football Life’ of Patriots Legend

Former New England Patriots icon, Julian Edelman, is about to be profiled in another documentary. This week NFL Films released the trailer for Edelman’s episode of “A Football Life” which is a documentary series of 116 episodes, developed by NFL Films and aired on NFL Network that documents the lives of select NFL players, coaches, owners, and teams.
Raleigh News & Observer

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face the Jaguars in Week 12 and could see a lot of running back Travis Etienne. Here are five questions with Jaguars beat writer John Shipley of the Jaguar Report. 1. How much will Jacksonville rely on running back Travis Etienne to set...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Joe Burrow Reveals One NFL Throw He’s ‘Really Proud Of’

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the third-fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards in the 37-30 win over the Steelers and it prompted some reflecting. During his weekly appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow revealed one throw that he's really proud of. "There...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Four college football quarterbacks the Panthers should keep an eye on

No matter how the 2022 season ends for Carolina, the team’s top offseason priority will be accurately identifying its future quarterback. Franchise quarterback is a position the Panthers have not satisfied since the team cut Cam Newton two offseasons ago. Dart-throw misses on Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield cost the team’s previous head coach his job.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Showdown: Saints Running Game, 49ers Run Defense

The 4-7 New Orleans Saints go on the road to face the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. New Orleans needs a win to cling onto hopes in the NFC South. San Francisco looks to hold onto first place in the NFC West. Two big keys to the Saints success...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
BUFFALO, NY

