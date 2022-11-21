Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Can’t Cover Moss-Like Justin Jefferson in Loss at Vikings: Live Thanksgiving Game Log
The New England Patriots can't cover Justin Jefferson. That's a jump-out aspect of what happened in the Pats' 33-26 loss at Minnesota on Thanksgiving, as they gave up nine catches on 11 targets for 139 yards and one touchdown to Minnesota’s star receiver. By the numbers, that's Randy Moss-like....
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Can’t Afford to Go ‘All In’ on a Move This Offseason
Denver Broncos fans are understandably disappointed that things haven't worked out with Russell Wilson thus far — particularly after the resources expended. Between the multiple early draft picks plus three players sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade, and the massive extension that ties Denver to Wilson through 2025 unless he retires, the Broncos will have to exercise care in navigating the next couple of seasons.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions’ Grades: Goff, Offensive Line, Coaching Disappoint
Detroit Lions fans were served a plate of heartbreak, with a side of disappointment, at the conclusion of the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game. After going toe-to-toe with the heavyweight Buffalo Bills for the majority of the game, the Lions’ late-game woes once again reared their ugly head, as the team fell, 28-25, on a last-second field goal.
Raleigh News & Observer
Record Aside, Seahawks Face Stiff Test From Maxx Crosby, Upset-Minded Raiders
RENTON, Wash. - Coming off their bye week, the Seahawks have statistical advantages in nearly every category in comparison to the Raiders, who will be flying to the Pacific Northwest tied for last place in the AFC West with a 3-7 record. In terms of traditional statistics, Las Vegas ranks...
Raleigh News & Observer
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 12 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 3-7 record, and looking for their first winning streak of the 2022 season. The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke about his team and moving forward. You can watch the entire press...
Raleigh News & Observer
Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
Raleigh News & Observer
Thanksgiving Leftovers: NFL Films Airs ‘Football Life’ of Patriots Legend
Former New England Patriots icon, Julian Edelman, is about to be profiled in another documentary. This week NFL Films released the trailer for Edelman’s episode of “A Football Life” which is a documentary series of 116 episodes, developed by NFL Films and aired on NFL Network that documents the lives of select NFL players, coaches, owners, and teams.
Raleigh News & Observer
The Closers: Cowboys & Dak Prescott Dominating Second Halves; Is That ‘Clutch’?
During the first half of the Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day inside AT&T Stadium, little seemed to come easy for the home team. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, and missed opportunities on both sides of the ball had potential to loom large.
Raleigh News & Observer
Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada Respond to Germaine Pratt’s Comments About Steelers’ ‘Predictable’ Offense
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 in Week 11 to improve to 6-4 on the season. Cincinnati's defense allowed 20 first half points, but they buckled down in the second half, forcing four-straight three-and-outs. They gave up a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face the Jaguars in Week 12 and could see a lot of running back Travis Etienne. Here are five questions with Jaguars beat writer John Shipley of the Jaguar Report. 1. How much will Jacksonville rely on running back Travis Etienne to set...
Raleigh News & Observer
Joe Burrow Reveals One NFL Throw He’s ‘Really Proud Of’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the third-fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 passing yards in the 37-30 win over the Steelers and it prompted some reflecting. During his weekly appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow revealed one throw that he's really proud of. "There...
Raleigh News & Observer
Four college football quarterbacks the Panthers should keep an eye on
No matter how the 2022 season ends for Carolina, the team’s top offseason priority will be accurately identifying its future quarterback. Franchise quarterback is a position the Panthers have not satisfied since the team cut Cam Newton two offseasons ago. Dart-throw misses on Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield cost the team’s previous head coach his job.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Showdown: Saints Running Game, 49ers Run Defense
The 4-7 New Orleans Saints go on the road to face the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. New Orleans needs a win to cling onto hopes in the NFC South. San Francisco looks to hold onto first place in the NFC West. Two big keys to the Saints success...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Comments / 0