Denver Broncos fans are understandably disappointed that things haven't worked out with Russell Wilson thus far — particularly after the resources expended. Between the multiple early draft picks plus three players sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade, and the massive extension that ties Denver to Wilson through 2025 unless he retires, the Broncos will have to exercise care in navigating the next couple of seasons.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO