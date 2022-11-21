ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Happens – WhataHoliday! Burger fans rejoice for this one of a kind gift

By Hannah Trippett
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Finding the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge, that’s why Whataburger is trying to make this season a little bit brighter, and fuller, with a one-of-a-kind gift!

Steve Thompson, brand expert, joins the show to tell us all about Whataburger’s unique Christmas gifts.

Plus, more holiday gift guidelines with Mario to break down this years tech must haves.

The mocktail movement is alive and well, so we talk with the perfect guest to make sure you have drink options for everybody this party season.

Traveling is another hot topic right now! We enlisted the help of Jeanene, the travel expert, to break down the perfect places to visit. Plus, if you’re looking for something to do within driving distance, spend the day at the World War II museum in New Orleans and check out their new exhibit.

Finally, children maybe the pickiest when it comes to gifts. We enlist the help of Jennifer Lynch to breakdown the steals of the season.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

