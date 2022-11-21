Apple's 2nd-generation AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price ever — save $50 for Black Friday

Amazon and John Lewis & Partners have just reduced the price of Apple’s wildly popular AirPods pro 2 by a further £10, making the all-new earbuds cheaper than ever before this Black Friday. While retailers such as Currys, John Lewis & Partners and Very kicked off their deals weeks in advance this Black Friday at the start of November, we’d yet to see a deal on the Apple AirPods pro – until now.The all-new second-generation AirPods pro earbuds, which were released in September this year, have never been discounted before. But, for Black Friday, they now have the price cut you’ve been waiting for. Retailers originally discounted...

3 HOURS AGO