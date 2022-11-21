Will OSU QB C.J. Stroud and Michigan RB Blake Corum both be 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists?

The center of the Heisman Trophy race is coming to Columbus Saturday.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan running back Blake Corum — two likely finalists for the award given to the top college football player in the country Dec. 10 in New York City — will face off when the Buckeyes take on the Wolverines at Ohio Stadium noon Saturday.

How are Stroud and Corum's Heisman odds heading into "The Game?" Here are the latest consensus odds from Vegas Insider.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (-127)

While Stroud didn't have a Heisman-type performance against Maryland — recording 241 passing yards and one touchdown with a 60% completion rate — the Ohio State quarterback remains at the top of college football in many categories.

Stroud has the No. 1 passing efficiency, bringing in a 183.3 rating, which takes into account pass attempts, completions, passing yards, touchdown passes and interceptions.

The Ohio State quarterback is also tied for first in the country with 35 touchdowns in 11 games with Houston's Clayton Tune, while averaging 9.74 yards per pass attempt: 0.18 more yards than any quarterback in the country.

Stroud remains the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy according to FanDuel (-130), BetMGM (-135) and Caesars sportsbooks (-120).

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+125)

Caleb Williams seems to be working his way into the Heisman race.

Against No. 16 UCLA, the USC quarterback recorded a career-high 470 passing yards, throwing two touchdowns and adding one touchdown rush, with a season-high 74.4% completion rate and an interception.

In his first season with the Trojans, Williams has 3,480 passing yards, 40 total touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 64.9% of his 385 pass attempts.

Williams' odds for the Heisman start at +125 according to BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook and are up to +130 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (+1300)

Corum has the best odds of any non-quarterback in college football to take home the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

The Michigan running back has +1100 odds according to BetMGM, +1200 odds per Caesars Sportsbook and +1400 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to take home the Wolverines' first Heisman since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Through 11 games, Corum has 1,537 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns and is currently on an eight-game streak where he's rushed for 100 yards or more.

Corum's status for the Ohio State game is unknown after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first half against Illinois.

Other players in the 2022 Heisman Trophy race

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+4500)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (+4750)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (+5000)

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+7675)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (+7750)

