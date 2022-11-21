Celebration of life set for legendary UGA coach Vince Dooley
ATHENS, Ga. – (UGA Sports Communications) – A public celebration of life honoring former University of Georgia Head Football Coach and Director of Athletics Vince Dooley will be held Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.
Dooley died on Oct. 28 , at the age of 90.
The celebration is a non-ticketed event and is open to the public. Coliseum doors open at 6:30 p.m.PHOTOS: Vince Dooley through the years
Included in the celebration will be guest speakers, several tribute videos, the Redcoat Band, and the opportunity to purchase the 2021 National Championship edition of “Dooley’s Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History,” with all proceeds benefitting the UGA Redcoat Marching Band.
The usual clear-bag policy will be in effect.
