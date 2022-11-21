ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best and worst times to travel Thanksgiving week

By Sara Stinson, John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – The American Automobile Association has released a Thanksgiving travel forecast for drivers, even as the association expects air travel to be the same volume as pre-pandemic levels.

These are the worst and best times to travel each day:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. is the worst time; before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. are the best.
  • Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): 11 a.m.-3 p.m. is the worst time; before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m. are the best.
  • Friday, Nov. 25: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. is the worst time; before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. are the best.
  • Saturday, Nov. 26: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. is the worst time; before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m. are the best.
  • Sunday, Nov. 27: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. is the worst time; before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. is the best.

This holiday season is expected to see the most people flying than has been seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, five million travelers are expected to be coming through San Francisco International Airport (SFO) alone.

That makes up 85 percent of the total from 2019.

Air travel is up eight percent from last year nationwide, according to AAA.

Bay Area airport named best in US: report

Travelers are advised to arrive to the airport two hours before leaving for domestic flights and three for international.

Airport parking spaces fill up fast.

If possible avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or cancelled.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

