ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
CLINTON, NY
Big Frog 104

Multiple Departments Battle Massive 2-House Fire Next to Stewarts in Ilion

A massive two-house fire on East Clark Street in Ilion shocked bystanders in the village on Monday as the blaze burned just about 100-feet from the Stewarts gas station. There are few details available at this time as fire crews are still on the scene. Witnesses say the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in the village, and flames quickly engulfed two homes. The fire is next door to Stewarts and directly across the Remington Arms plant.
ILION, NY
Big Frog 104

Saratoga Police Shoot Off-Duty Deputy Sheriff

Saratoga Police opened fire on an off-duty Vermont Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning. Police responded to hearing gunshots at 3:03 AM at the intersection of Broadway and Carolina Street. They found the off-duty Rutland County Deputy with a firearm which they demanded he drop and get on the ground eight times. After failing to comply, three officers on the scene opened fire, striking the man 10 times, and grazing the arm of the deputy's girlfriend, who was caught in the crossfire.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Big Frog 104

Utica Man, 20, Charged in Whitesboro Street Murder

After announcing they had a possible suspect in custody, Utica Police have now filed second degree murder charges in connection with this weekend's homicide on Whitesboro Street. On Monday morning, investigators officially charged 20-year-old Dontay Horning with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly gunning down 24-year-old Kaeron...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested

A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy