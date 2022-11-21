ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Nicole’s Catering taking Thanksgiving orders

By Ben Mitchell
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — For those looking for last-minute Thanksgiving catering options, Nicole’s Catering is still taking orders. Catering options include appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, entrees, desserts, and more.

While Nicole’s Catering typically requests 48 hours but will continue to take orders up until noon on Tuesday. For more information, visit Nicole’s Catering website . Orders can be placed either by emailing info@nicolescatering.com or by calling (518) 436-4952.

