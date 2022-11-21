ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channelview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says

KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

3-year-old child shot at home in Fort Bend Co., deputies say

RICHMOND – A 3-year-old child was reportedly shot at a home in Fort Bend County on Wednesday evening, according to deputies. Initial details were limited, however, officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting occurred in a subdivision on Cedar Crescent Court near the W Grand Pkwy S.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021

HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy