FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says
KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
Click2Houston.com
‘They just finished eating’: Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man, injures 2 others in Spring Branch home: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man fatally shot his ex-wife and another man and then injured two others while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at a home in Spring Branch, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the...
Click2Houston.com
Woman, man killed during shooting at apartment complex in northeast Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – A woman and a man are dead after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment located at 280 Uvalde near Woodforest and Wallisville. Investigators said a 22-year-old man and an...
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old child shot at home in Fort Bend Co., deputies say
RICHMOND – A 3-year-old child was reportedly shot at a home in Fort Bend County on Wednesday evening, according to deputies. Initial details were limited, however, officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting occurred in a subdivision on Cedar Crescent Court near the W Grand Pkwy S.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect accused of carjacking man at gunpoint on Westheimer Road
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect accused of stealing a man’s vehicle at gunpoint on Westheimer. On Nov. 10, officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery in the 1200 block of Westheimer around 2 a.m. According to the...
Click2Houston.com
Woman’s current boyfriend opens fire on her child’s father, his mother, his brother during custody exchange in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A child drop off just before the holiday reportedly turned violent in northeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, a woman showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s house in the 9310 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange around 8 p.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
8-hour SWAT standoff in SW Houston continues as police wait for barricaded homicide suspect
HOUSTON – The HPD SWAT team surrounded a southwest Houston home for hours Tuesday afternoon and into the evening after a homicide suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside. A heavy law enforcement presence, first captured by Sky 2 around 2 p.m., remained at the home, located in the 4200 block...
Click2Houston.com
2 robbery suspects accused of pepper spraying, pulling knife on Walmart employees in west Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – Deputies are working to identify two men who are accused of robbing a Walmart in west Harris County back in August. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, deputies responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at a Walmart located at 3506 State Highway 6 South and Westpark Drive. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say
CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department. Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. On...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize your kids? Video shows 4 teen boys, 1 girl stealing cases of beer out store in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for five teenagers who allegedly stole beer out of a store in southwest Houston earlier this month. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10800 block of Beechnut around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Officers said the suspects entered...
Click2Houston.com
HPD releases bodycam video of officer fatally shooting an ‘aggressive panhandler’
HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of a deadly officer-involved shooting where a suspected panhandler was killed back in October. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, officers said a woman was driving her vehicle in the 7700 block of Long Point when a man hit her vehicle with a flagpole and cracked her windshield.
Click2Houston.com
Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021
HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
Click2Houston.com
Hit-and-run driver found receiving treatment at ER after leaving 17-year-old passenger to die at crash site, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man who fled the scene after causing a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger, according to Houston police. Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid. According to HPD, on Sunday, Martinez was driving a...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Search underway for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, Texas – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
Click2Houston.com
AJ Armstrong to be tried a 3rd time after two mistrials in death of his parents in 2016
HOUSTON – Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., the man accused of killing his parents in 2016, will be tried again next year, according to his legal team. In October, during the second trial, a judge ruled a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the capital murder case.
Click2Houston.com
Security guard who killed innocent woman while firing at reckless driver charged after yearlong investigation, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a security guard who accidentally killed an innocent woman while firing at a reckless driver in a southeast Houston bar parking lot, police said. A little more than a year after Ada Aguilar was fatally shot, Moises Castillo, 28, has been arrested...
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Crash on North Freeway southbound at I-10 merge blocks lanes, HPD says
HOUSTON – A crash on the North Freeway southbound at I-10 merge has blocked lanes Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as delays are expected.
Click2Houston.com
Man uses remote device to change price of fuel, steal over 800 gallons of gas in Tomball, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies say he used a device to change the price of fuel at a local gas station. Miguel Manzano has since been charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument or mechanical security device. On Monday, deputies with Harris County Precinct...
Click2Houston.com
Watch live: Mayor Turner, HPD Chief Finner walk through Galleria Mall to promote safe holiday shopping
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will walk through the Galleria on Black Friday to meet customers and workers to provide safe shopping information during the holiday season. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. KPRC 2 will livestream the initiative in the video...
