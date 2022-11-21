Read full article on original website
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
Schnucks, Walmart say they’re keeping Thanksgiving prices same as 2021
Schnucks says they’ve seen bigger orders and larger turkey sizes as families are finally meeting in person and in larger numbers this Thanksgiving.
Supermarket News
Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition
Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
'It’s 100% because of the economy': Bakery owner says changing landscape is part of why she's closing
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Defiant Cookie Dough Company, a Chesterfield-based cookie dough and desserts bakery, will permanently close following its final day of operations Wednesday. “It’s 100% because of the economy,” Jennifer Naslund, the company’s founder and owner, said. She said higher costs, labor shortages and changing consumer trends have...
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
FOX2now.com
Encore Consignment gives customers some show-stopping items for the home
ST. LOUIS – Encore Consignment is the ideal name for this company. Once you step inside their huge showrooms, you are sure to return again and again. Encore Consignment is the largest consignment business featuring home furnishings and décor. What’s better, when you buy today, you get to...
Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving
AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
KMOV
Porch pirate prevention
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and many purchases will be made online. But the packages delivered to customers’ front doors are vulnerable to thieves on the prowl. Recently, a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing $100 worth of wine...
KSDK
Find unique gifts for those on your holiday shopping list at Jewels on Hampton
Jewels on Hampton is a hidden gem in South St. Louis where you are bound to knock those items off your Holiday list. Customers can find everything from custom jewelry, diamonds, precious jewels, rare currency, even collectibles and antiques. This unique shop doubles as full-service fine jewelry store with a...
Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common. Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you...
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
advantagenews.com
Family recipes continue to impress
This restaurant in southern Madison County has been a staple around here for a long time, although its original location is closed now. While this might be the only spot left, it still holds onto those great traditions and the excellent fare we’ve all grown accustomed to through the years.
mymoinfo.com
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
I-Team: Mail theft surging ahead of holiday season
ST. LOUIS — Elizabeth Gentile mailed a check for $200 to pay one of her mother’s bills. It was a seemingly mundane, everyday move that ended up costing her a lot more, and questioning what the postal service and banking industry are doing to keep consumers like her safe from scammers.
Jefferson Barracks still needs sponsors for holiday wreaths for headstones
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A widow grieving her first Thanksgiving without her husband of 57 years visited his grave at Jefferson Barracks, a national military cemetery, on Thursday morning so she wouldn't be alone without him. "He was a great guy," Pat Foushee said holding back tears. "We loved...
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
'We believe no one should be alone on Thanksgiving,' Pride STL gives out free Thanksgiving meals
ST. LOUIS — One outreach group from St. Louis's LGBTQ community gave hot meals and good company to more than 200 people on Thanksgiving. Pride STL along with Vivent Health, MEPSI, TransParent, Black Pride St. Louis, The Shades Project, PROMO, St. John's Episcopal Church, and Tower Grove Pride to hold a dinner at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The groups offered dine in, pickup or delivery for anyone who wanted a meal, or was in need of one.
St. Charles Amazon workers to participate in strike on Black Friday
Amazon workers in St. Charles are expected to strike in protest of what they call “exploitation.” Workers are demanding better pay, increased compensation for cross training for additional roles, and better worker safety protections.
KSDK
Salvation Army struck by thieves just before holidays
In recent months, car-related crimes have taken off across St. Louis. Now the Salvation Army is on the growing list of victims.
5 On Your Side
