Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Supermarket News

Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition

Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

'It’s 100% because of the economy': Bakery owner says changing landscape is part of why she's closing

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Defiant Cookie Dough Company, a Chesterfield-based cookie dough and desserts bakery, will permanently close following its final day of operations Wednesday. “It’s 100% because of the economy,” Jennifer Naslund, the company’s founder and owner, said. She said higher costs, labor shortages and changing consumer trends have...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
WASHINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving

AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
AFFTON, MO
KMOV

Porch pirate prevention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and many purchases will be made online. But the packages delivered to customers’ front doors are vulnerable to thieves on the prowl. Recently, a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing $100 worth of wine...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Family recipes continue to impress

This restaurant in southern Madison County has been a staple around here for a long time, although its original location is closed now. While this might be the only spot left, it still holds onto those great traditions and the excellent fare we’ve all grown accustomed to through the years.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities

(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX 2

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'We believe no one should be alone on Thanksgiving,' Pride STL gives out free Thanksgiving meals

ST. LOUIS — One outreach group from St. Louis's LGBTQ community gave hot meals and good company to more than 200 people on Thanksgiving. Pride STL along with Vivent Health, MEPSI, TransParent, Black Pride St. Louis, The Shades Project, PROMO, St. John's Episcopal Church, and Tower Grove Pride to hold a dinner at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The groups offered dine in, pickup or delivery for anyone who wanted a meal, or was in need of one.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
