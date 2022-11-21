ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
$1000 Invested In Nucor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it...
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Laredo Petroleum's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Laredo Petroleum LPI earned $337.52 million, a 28.56% increase from the preceding quarter. Laredo Petroleum's sales decreased to $464.11 million, a 17.15% change since Q2. In Q2, Laredo Petroleum earned $262.55 million, whereas sales reached $560.16 million. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Return on Capital...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL rose by 10.87%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. According to the Delta Air Lines's most recent financial statement as reported on October 13, 2022, total debt is at $24.33 billion, with $21.20 billion in long-term debt and $3.13 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.31 billion.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 455.6K shares is 283.3% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by...
Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding

Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
AMC Networks Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, AMC Networks AMCX posted Q3 earnings of $89.99 million, an increase from Q2 of 0.08%. Sales dropped to $681.84 million, a 7.61% decrease between quarters. In Q2, AMC Networks brought in $738.02 million in sales but only earned $89.92 million. What Is ROCE?. Return on...
Deere Clocks Strong Q4 Performance Despite Inflation, Signals Strong FY23 Profit

Deere & Company DE has reported Q4 FY 22 sales of $15.54 billion, beating the consensus of $13.39 billion. The company sold out of large tractors in Q3 due to parts shortages. Deere has benefited from equipment prices forced to record highs by those shortages and higher crop prices. Economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply disruptions have offset those benefits.
Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Nasdaq Down 0.5%

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 150 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early today. The Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,355.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.53% to 11,225.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose...
