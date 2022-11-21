Read full article on original website
Putin Warns Of 'Serious Consequences' For Global Energy Market From West's Oil Price Cap Push In Iraq Talks
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the West’s attempts to cap the price of Russian oil, on Thursday, in a phone call with the new Iraqi prime minister. “Attempts by a number of Western countries to impose restrictions on the cost of crude oil from Russia were...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russian Parliament Passes Law To Impose Fine Up To 5M Roubles To Quash 'LGBT Propaganda'
Russian parliament passed the third and final reading of a law introduced in 2013 to quash the promotion of “LGBT propaganda“ on Thursday. What Happened: The law passed by Russia's lower house expands an existing ban on promoting “LGBT propaganda” among children by banning it among people of all age groups, reported Reuters.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
US Stocks Mixed On Black Friday; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,314.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 11,223.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.64.
Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Nasdaq Down 0.5%
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 150 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early today. The Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,355.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.53% to 11,225.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose...
Black Friday Comes: Eyes on Retail Sector as Shoppers Head to Stores Following
(Friday Market Open) Black Friday is here, putting focus on retailers once again after strong quarterly earnings from many big stores. Will door-busters end up dead as a doornail? Analysts wonder if this year’s inflation-battered consumer will pack a punch. Stocks rose slightly in premarket trading after Wednesday’s solid...
Yandex Seeks Putin's Approval For Business Restructuring: Report
Yandex N.V. YNDX, often described as “Russia’s Google,” sought Vladimir Putin’s permission to sell its operations in the country, spin off its main international projects and appoint a longtime confidant of the Russian president to manage its relationship with the Kremlin. Yandex informally enlisted top economic...
China On Slippery Grounds As UK Restricts Chinese-Made Surveillance Systems
The U.K. Cabinet Office has told central government departments to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance systems on "sensitive sites," citing security risks, Financial Times reported. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said it would cover visual surveillance equipment "produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People's Republic of...
Here's How Much $100 Bet On Saudi Arabia To Beat Argentina Paid Out And The Impact On World Cup Odds
The 2022 World Cup kicked off Sunday, Nov. 20 with the first of 64 games to determine which of the 32 teams that qualified will lift the World Cup Trophy as the best team in the world. With 64 games to be played, there will likely be several upsets, including a big one that happened Tuesday.
