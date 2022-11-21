ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Patriot_Citizen
3d ago

Mack is a local icon who has done great things for the city of Houston. Crime has skyrocketed under Hidalgo. Her office is under criminal investigation. She’s a disaster!

Bob Mathews
4d ago

Mr. mcIngvale has done more for the Houston communitys than any of the current politicians or judges have. I remember during hurricane Harvey when most of houston was flooded a supposed man of God was turning people away while mack was opening his doors welcoming people, feeding people, giving people shelter from the storm without asking or expecting anything in return. He has done so much for so many in the area as where these politicians only work to tear the community apart and down by lying to us all and only looking out for themselves and each other. Honestly in my opinion Mack is a hero and a pillar of the community and personaly I wouldnt want to imagine Houston with out the man because Houston needs more people like.

SadAmerican
4d ago

Mattress Mack offering an adult, well mannered rebuttal to a lying, treasonous baby girl bully. She’s about me me me , not the people. Pushing her way into photo ops like a temperamental baby throwing a tantrum. Karma baby, karma. The pendulum swings back!!!

