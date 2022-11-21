Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Person Critically Injured After Being Pulled From Burning Home in West Hartford
A person is in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in West Hartford Wednesday night. Firefighters said they responded to Thomas Street at about 9 p.m. after getting a report of a couch on fire inside a home. Responding crews said they tried to get in touch with the person living inside but were unable to do so.
One person killed in West Hartford fire
One person is in the hospital after fire broke out in a home Wednesday night in West Hartford. The call came in around 9:09 p.m. to the residence at 22 Thomas Street.
westernmassnews.com
4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield. Those people were taken to an area hospital...
Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is a 26-year-old man who is now considered […]
Journal Inquirer
Police: Man stabbed co-worker in neck at Windsor catering firm
WINDSOR — A 58-year-old employee of a kosher catering company in town is accused of stabbing a fellow kitchen worker in the neck in a dispute that may have been over job security or stolen candy, depending on whose story is correct. DEFENDANT: Ramon Cruz Ivarrondo, 58, of Hartford.
Bristol Press
Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
Teen charged with hanging noose
HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
Man dies in Chicopee crash, another man taken to hospital by passing motorist, police say
A man died in a Chicopee crash early Thursday morning and another man involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital by a “passing motorist,” the Chicopee Police Department said. Dispatchers received a 911 call for a report of a serious car crash on Center...
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford police say crashes are down since traffic initiative began
EAST HARTFORD — Police said motor vehicle accidents are down this year, following implementation of the department’s Safe Streets Traffic Initiative. Data provided by the police department shows that the monthly average for motor vehicle accidents is down from 101 in 2021 to 87 so far this year, using data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. Both are above 2020, which saw a monthly average of 83 accidents.
Man charged with leaving infant on car in Mansfield
State police have arrested a Hartford man who is accused of leaving an infant on a stranger’s vehicle by the side of Mansfield road in March. The owner of the vehicle was nearby and witnessed the baby being left, and two other motorists soon stopped, including a paramedic who brought the baby to a hospital, according to state police.
Man in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in North Branford
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car at the Central Plaza in North Branford Tuesday. According to the police, officers responded to the report of a man who had been struck by a pickup truck after exiting a business in the plaza. Emergency responders immediately […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after cats turning up dead in Waterbury neighborhood
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr.
One dead in Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE - One person has died after a serious crash in Chicopee, which happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.When police arrived at the accident, on Center Street near the CVS, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officers later discovered a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital by a passing motorist. There is no word on his condition.The crash is under investigation. Police said early investigation did not reveal any other cars involved in the crash.
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
I-91S in Meriden reopens after tractor-trailer crash
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer partly closed I-91 South in Meriden on Wednesday morning. The highway reopened just after 8 a.m. State troopers said that just before 3 a.m., they were advised of a tractor-trailer rollover on I-91 South near exit 15. EMS and local fire departments were dispatched to the scene. At […]
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating the situation immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, […]
Eyewitness News
Manager of blindness support center dies following double pedestrian accident
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
Police: North Branford man accused of stalking and harassing teenager
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Branford man was charged with electronically stalking and harassing a teenager for the second time on Wednesday. Police said in the summer of 2021 a teenage victim went on a trip out of state with family, friends, and classmates. After she returned home from the trip, she began receiving […]
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
State police investigating alleged stabbing incident at New Britain Fastrak Station
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an alleged stabbing incident that occurred in downtown New Britain on Monday afternoon. Connecticut State Police Troop H said they were notified by the New Britain Police Department (NBPD) of an assault at the New Britain Fastrack Station just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. Couple accused of […]
