ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield. Those people were taken to an area hospital...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is a 26-year-old man who is now considered […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man stabbed co-worker in neck at Windsor catering firm

WINDSOR — A 58-year-old employee of a kosher catering company in town is accused of stabbing a fellow kitchen worker in the neck in a dispute that may have been over job security or stolen candy, depending on whose story is correct. DEFENDANT: Ramon Cruz Ivarrondo, 58, of Hartford.
WINDSOR, CT
Bristol Press

Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol

BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Teen charged with hanging noose

HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford police say crashes are down since traffic initiative began

EAST HARTFORD — Police said motor vehicle accidents are down this year, following implementation of the department’s Safe Streets Traffic Initiative. Data provided by the police department shows that the monthly average for motor vehicle accidents is down from 101 in 2021 to 87 so far this year, using data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. Both are above 2020, which saw a monthly average of 83 accidents.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man charged with leaving infant on car in Mansfield

State police have arrested a Hartford man who is accused of leaving an infant on a stranger’s vehicle by the side of Mansfield road in March. The owner of the vehicle was nearby and witnessed the baby being left, and two other motorists soon stopped, including a paramedic who brought the baby to a hospital, according to state police.
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

One dead in Chicopee crash

CHICOPEE - One person has died after a serious crash in Chicopee, which happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.When police arrived at the accident, on Center Street near the CVS, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officers later discovered a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital by a passing motorist. There is no word on his condition.The crash is under investigation. Police said early investigation did not reveal any other cars involved in the crash.
CHICOPEE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

I-91S in Meriden reopens after tractor-trailer crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer partly closed I-91 South in Meriden on Wednesday morning. The highway reopened just after 8 a.m. State troopers said that just before 3 a.m., they were advised of a tractor-trailer rollover on I-91 South near exit 15. EMS and local fire departments were dispatched to the scene. At […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating the situation immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, […]
HEBRON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy