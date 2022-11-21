Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
KOMO News
FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
MyNorthwest.com
Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades
Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Tacoma?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
KING-5
Rain returns after record-breaking dry stretch
SEATTLE — Rain returned Tuesday after what KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott says was a record-setting 14-day stretch of dry weather in November. Many Seattle residents welcomed a day that felt like "normal November"-- including Marriott. "I'll tell you personally, I was yelling at the sun this weekend,...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon
Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
Starbucks to close another Seattle Starbucks store, citing ‘safety issues’
SEATTLE — Starbucks has announced that it will close the store at Broadway and Denny in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, citing safety and security concerns. It will close on Dec. 9. According to Starbucks Workers United, that day will also be the anniversary of the first union win in Buffalo, New York.
myeverettnews.com
Advocates In Everett Call For Traffic Calming Revisions On Highway 99 At Airport Road (And Beyond)
To mark the World Day of Remembrance for traffic victims, the Snohomish County Transportation Coalition held a press conference at what they say is the intersection with the most fatal traffic crashes in the SR99 Corridor and all of Snohomish County, State Route 99 & Airport Road in south Everett, Washington.
Company says deadly Snohomish plane crash was during test flight
SEATTLE — The Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX was on lease to Seattle-based Raisbeck Engineers when it crashed east of Harvey Field on Friday morning. The crash came as a nightmare sight for Ken Baxter. “I had just witnessed a plane catastrophe of some sort, this plane is coming...
Seattle's record-setting dry spell ends — and icy winds are coming
Photo: Genna Martin via Getty ImagesTuesday's rain marks a return to normal for Seattle after the city set a new November dry streak record of 14 days, breaking the previous 13-day record set in 2000. The unusual dry spell was caused by a high pressure system that kept storms out and led to stagnant air, poor air quality and burn bans. Driving the news: Seattle is predicted to get .25 to .50 inches of rain in 24 hours before the skies dry up again between Wednesday and Thursday, according to Justin Shaw of Seattle Weather Blog and the National...
informedinfrastructure.com
Walsh-Stantec design-build team to assist WSDOT remove fish-migration barriers in western Washington
Seattle, WA – NYSE, TSX: STN. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently selected The Walsh Group and Stantec design-build team to help the state remove barriers to fish migration at six locations in western Washington. The projects in Mason and Thurston counties will integrate science and engineering to maximize the potential for upstream aquatic habitat.
‘You’re liable 100%’: Issaquah family stuck paying the bill for hit-and-run in BC parking lot
The Welsh family’s van looks good now, but earlier this summer its bumper was wrecked after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash in a British Columbia grocery store parking lot. “The witnesses said that he hit it, and then his bumper got entangled with our bumper. And so...
seattlemet.com
Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall
When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Tacoma?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Can I wear the military uniforms in Tacoma?
I will go to Tacoma in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
