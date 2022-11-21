ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades

Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Rain returns after record-breaking dry stretch

SEATTLE — Rain returned Tuesday after what KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott says was a record-setting 14-day stretch of dry weather in November. Many Seattle residents welcomed a day that felt like "normal November"-- including Marriott. "I'll tell you personally, I was yelling at the sun this weekend,...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon

Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
VASHON, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle's record-setting dry spell ends — and icy winds are coming

Photo: Genna Martin via Getty ImagesTuesday's rain marks a return to normal for Seattle after the city set a new November dry streak record of 14 days, breaking the previous 13-day record set in 2000. The unusual dry spell was caused by a high pressure system that kept storms out and led to stagnant air, poor air quality and burn bans. Driving the news: Seattle is predicted to get .25 to .50 inches of rain in 24 hours before the skies dry up again between Wednesday and Thursday, according to Justin Shaw of Seattle Weather Blog and the National...
SEATTLE, WA
informedinfrastructure.com

Walsh-Stantec design-build team to assist WSDOT remove fish-migration barriers in western Washington

Seattle, WA – NYSE, TSX: STN. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently selected The Walsh Group and Stantec design-build team to help the state remove barriers to fish migration at six locations in western Washington. The projects in Mason and Thurston counties will integrate science and engineering to maximize the potential for upstream aquatic habitat.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD

The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.

