South Lake Tahoe, CA

Recent storms provide earliest South Tahoe ski resort openings in 13 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The early Nov. snowstorms and cold temps have the season in high gear with the earliest opening in over a decade at South Tahoe ski resorts. The timely weather portends a triumphant winter for South Lake Tahoe especially with active weather patterns in the forecast for early next week http://www.visitlaketahoe.com.
Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers

California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Estrella

A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal control to rescue her. In that time, she was reportedly hit by a car and suffered injuries. Now, after extensive physical and mental rehabilitation, the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe (HSTT) is thrilled to announce she is available for adoption.
Obituary: Gustavo Contreras

May 4, 1952 – November 11, 2022. Gustavo “Gus” age 70 passed away on Nov 11, 2022. Born in Mexico and lived in Lake Tahoe for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife Irma; his daughter Georgina; his grandkids Mauricio, Dafney, Angelique & Jaquelina; his great grandkids Abel & Kaylah. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Obituary: Gary O’Connor

Gary O’Connor AKA Garbear long time South Lake Tahoe Resident. Survived by Family 2 Sisters Carol and Pamela, 3 Brothers David, Rory, and Michael, numerous Nephews and Nieces. And many Tahoe Friends he considered his Tahoe Family. Gary worked on the Tahoe Queen in his younger years and later in many businesses in South Lake Tahoe .Gary Recently returned to South Lake Tahoe in his RV to retire at the place he loved most. His happy, humorous, friendly personality will be missed by all.
8th Annual Tahoe Film Fest comes to Basin

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Tahoe Film Fest is returning to the north shore Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-4 to bring a variety of films to guests, with proceeds going to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. While many of the films shown are environmental films, the festival also celebrates...
