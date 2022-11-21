ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WYFF4.com

2.0 earthquake reported in Elgin, SCEMD says

ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ELGIN, SC

