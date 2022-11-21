Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
2.0 earthquake reported in Elgin, SCEMD says
ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina parents arrested after child ingests drugs, becomes unresponsive, police say
UNION, S.C. — A 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an Upstate home Wednesday morning after ingesting an unknown drug, according to Union police. Police said they were called about 7 a.m. to a home in Douglas Heights for an overdose. When officers and deputies arrived, they found a 2-year-old...
Comments / 0